With only two committees left to weigh in on proposed state legislation that would reverse cruise ship restrictions in Key West, organizers are preparing last-ditch efforts to prevent the state from overseeing the city’s port.
Josh Aubuchon, the lobbyist hired by the Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships, said the Senate Rules Committee and House Commerce Committee are the final two legislative stops before the bills go to the full floor for a vote. While all previous committee and subcommittee hearings have resulted in favorable votes for the proposed and increasingly-amended bills, Aubuchon said there is still a possibility the cruise ship legislation might get lost in the flurry of bills still left to be heard, effectively dying in committee. He said the Senate Rules Committee has 118 bills to get through in the next month before the legislative sessions ends. The House Commerce Committee’s docket has 48 bills remaining to be heard.
“There are still a lot of bills left on the [House and Senate committee] agendas. We’re doing everything we can to get [the cruise bills] stopped,” Aubuchon said. “With all the media attention, it’s possible to get them lost in the shuffle or just disappear.”
Recently, state and national media outlets, including the Washington Post and multiple local television stations on the mainland, have taken up the story, looking at how Key West’s vote restricting ship size and daily passenger disembarkations could be overthrown by state legislators intent on preserving the multibillion-dollar cruise industry in Florida. Aubuchon said the attempt to carve Key West out for state oversight is leaving a bad taste in some legislator’s mouths.
“It’s being viewed through a bigger lens. Nobody likes this bill,” he said about increasing public perception. “There are not a lot of people who feel warm and fuzzy about the bills.”
So far, committee hearings in both the state House and Senate, where the two companion bills are being heard, have come down forcefully against Key West’s effort to regulate cruise ships in its home port and harbor. As state legislators attempt to tie Key West’s hands, the bill has been amended again and again, each time allowing other Florida ports to continue their operations unsupervised by state officials while restricting home rule in Key West.
MORE AMENDMENTS
The latest amendment in the Senate Community Affairs Committee, which was approved 5-3, would prohibit both past and future local referendums attempting to change cruise ship operations. While the proposed bills would also subject Pensacola, Panama City and St. Petersburg ports to state oversight, those three ports currently do not accept cruise ships, only cargo vessels, although Panama City is negotiating with Viking Cruises to establish a port visit there.
Safer, Cleaner Ships this week asked its supporters to donate more money to its pro-referenda lobbying campaign and to write Gov. Ron DeSantis, who will either sign or veto the bill if it is approved by state legislators. Safer, Cleaner Treasurer Arlo Haskell said even though DeSantis filed a lawsuit against the federal Centers for Disease Control on Wednesday asking that cruise ships be allowed to resume operations throughout the state “immediately,” he believes the governor might veto the Key West cruise preemption bill.
“Our reading is that he is an environmentalist. He campaigned as an environmentalist. He’s done more for Everglade restoration than the 10 previous governors,” Haskell said. “We think he is very much in play.”
One of the arguments Safer, Cleaner Ships made for restricting the size and frequency of cruise ship visits to Key West is that large ships have allegedly damaged the local coral reef by stirring up silt from the ocean bottom. Other pro-cruise ship advocates like John Wells, chairman of Caribe Nautical Services, the Key West company that services visiting cruise ships, have said there is no scientific evidence that local waters are clearer since the ships stopped coming a year ago when the CDC issued its no-sail order on April 2, 2020.
However, a new study by the Water Quality Monitoring Lab at Florida International University determined that water turbidity in waters south of Key West was “significantly lower” in the past year as compared to the previous 25 years. Water clarity in the same waters has improved over the same time period, according to the report.
“In all instances, magnitude of changes were very small, underscoring the sensitivity of these ecosystem to even very small changes. What is interesting is that small improvements in turbidity and Kd [a measure of organic content in the water] swiftly cascade into observable changes in water quality perceived by Keys neighbors, and surely by the rich biota of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary,” wrote University Institute of Environment official Henry Briceno in the report, dated March 31.
WHAT’S NEXT?
If the bills do make it out of committee, state legislators approve them and the governor signs the bill, what then? Key West City Commissioners have said their priority is to protect the will of the voters, who overwhelmingly approved the three cruise ship-limiting referendums last November. But ideas on how to do that appear in short supply.
“I don’t know what the next step would be,” said Commissioner Jimmy Weekley this week. “Do we challenge the legislation somehow, since it’s aimed only at us? We have to talk to our attorney [Shawn Smith] about what we can do.”
Smith said he is currently looking into the city’s legal options and will present any possibilities to city commissioners at a future meeting.
Commissioner Greg Davila said Safer, Cleaner Ships might file its own lawsuit against state preemption legislation and there are questions about whether the city could or should join that lawsuit.
“It’s too early right now to determine that,” he said, adding, “I’m not big on deadlines because most of them are self-imposed. There’s plenty of time for us to look at all sides of the issue and figure something out.”
Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover said she supported city officials reaching out to state legislators, including Florida Keys Rep. Jim Mooney and Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, to create stronger relationships.
“We’re starting from scratch after Holly,” she said, referring to former state Rep. Holly Rashein, who retired last year after term limits prevented her from running again. “We have to start dealing with the people who make the moves in Tallahassee.”
Commissioner Sam Kaufman said the city may be able to limit or prohibit future cruise ship moorings at city-owned Mallory Square, although it is unclear whether the proposed state bills would allow the city to control its own property when it comes to cruise ships. Kaufman said he wants city officials to begin to negotiate directly with cruise lines.
“We should actively engage with cruise lines and ask them to voluntarily conform to our standards ... maybe 1,000 passengers a day. I think that’s doable,” Kaufman said.
Safer, Cleaner Ships is tentatively planning a more robust reaction if large cruise ships return to Key West, including organizing resident protestors to meet the ships when they berth.
“All options are on the table; from legal challenges at the state level, legal challenges at the federal level, protests, etc.,” Haskell said on Wednesday. “The cruise industry should know that people in Key West love a parade and don’t like to have their vote trampled. We’ll make it uncomfortable for the cruise lines if they get in here. Do they really want to come into a place where they are not wanted?”