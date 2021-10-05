The process for retaining a law firm to turn last year’s successful Key West cruise ship referendums into Key West city ordinances has taken another turn, with a potential conflict of interest being raised about a law firm being considered to help the city implement the changes.
Joe Jacquot, of the Gunster law firm, sent Key West City Attorney Shawn Smith an email citing a possible conflict of interest in the future if a lawsuit arises from the city’s ordinances that could put restrictions on the size of cruise ships and number of daily disembarkments.
In an exchange of emails between Jacquot and Smith, Jacquot stated “Shawn, sorry for my delay in responding, but I was meeting yesterday with our firm management including on the conflict list,” last week’s email stated. “We do have conflicts related to the cruise lines. While it may not be adverse in regard to drafting, etc., it certainly would be in litigation and I understand that is the intended scope. I’m happy to discuss at your convenience.”
The treasurer for Safer Cleaner Ships, Arlo Haskell, sent an email on Monday to commissioners and city staff saying that he wanted to clarify that there was not a conflict of interest. Jacquot has worked with Safer Cleaner Ships previously, Haskell said.
“I think the City Attorney was prudent to ask Mr. Jacquot about relationships with individual cruise lines. Given local sentiment regarding some of the larger lines, it could be damaging to the public trust if these relationships were disclosed later in the process. However, these relationships do not disqualify him from representing the city against the parties who are most likely to litigate. Clearly, the city cannot build a defense team today for all hypothetical future lawsuits from potential plaintiffs before they have been filed. If and when a plaintiff emerges, there is no assurance that whatever firm the commission selects would not be conflicted at that time,” Haskell said.
“Thanks to the commission’s recent unanimous vote, the city is closer than ever to retaining qualified outside counsel. I would urge you to continue this process and accept Mr. Jacquot as outside counsel assuming the plaintiffs in any court challenge are limited to those parties who have a history of adversity to the city on this issue. I again invite you to call Mr. Jacquot to discuss the matter with him first hand.”
At this time, no items related to retaining Jacquot’s services or any discussion on the matter are scheduled on the meeting agenda for the Tuesday, Oct. 5, regular commission meeting. However, the topic could come up in the City Attorney’s Report to the commission.
On Monday, Jacquot did not return telephone calls or text messages asking him to clarify the potential conflict of interest.
The Tallahassee-based Radey Law Firm was in discussions with the city and the city attorney about taking on the legal work for turning the referendum questions into city ordinances. However, the firm withdrew its agreement after Mayor Teri Johnston sent Radey a list of questions by Safer, Cleaner ships regarding potential conflicts of interest between the law firm and a bar pilots association, which works with cruise ships companies to navigate the ships into ports.
In November 2020, Key West voters approved three referendums restricting cruise ships with large numbers of passengers from disembarking, to protect the area’s unique ecosystem and other water quality issues. The Florida State Legislature later struck down the result of the referendums, citing among other issues, that cruise ships are federally regulated and the referendums would violate passenger’s constitutional rights and interstate commerce.
In other matters, Tuesday’s meeting will feature a presentation from Susy Torriente on post-disaster recovery and a proposed reconstruction plan in the event of a catastrophic disaster. The plan’s preparation is funded by a grant from the Department of Economic Opportunity and would address what would occur following a major disaster. It includes and identifies short-, intermediate and long-term operational strategies, as well as establishing clear leadership roles from local, federal and state agencies, along with private and non-profit relief organizations.
The next steps in the process include adding necessary amendments to the comprehensive plan. The members of the adaptation planning team will prioritize the next actions to take and will also review an annual work plan. The goal of the team is also to fully update the plan at least every five years. The plan will be voted on in a separate resolution.
Also to be discussed at the regular meeting will be a resolution to approve the allocation of an additional $50,000 to the Florida Area Health Education Centers (AHEC), for COVID-19 testing for the local workforce, students and residents. The proposed resolution would direct City Manager Patti McLauchlin to work with city attorney Smith to draft a memorandum of understanding to ensure AHEC uses the funds specifically for the purposes of testing and related activities.
AHEC will also be presented with a formal commendation for completing more than 1,500 free COVID-19 rapid tests in September at Key West High School and for being an integral partner throughout the pandemic providing aid to residents and businesses in the city.
City manager McLauchlin will give an update on the Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter, also known as KOTS, the Ambassadors Graduation Class of 35, and an update on the Hawk Missile Site rezoning at Key West International Airport.
A postponement on a decision amending the city’s original contract with Waste Management is on the agenda. The agreement with the company will expire in December.
Also on the agenda is a presentation of a request for a Senate and House appropriation in the upcoming 2022 legislative session from Gray Robinson and Joseph Salzverg.
A proclamation will also be read recognizing Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3–9, as well Mother Jerline Butler being honored with a proclamation for her 107th birthday. She is the daughter of Bahamian immigrants and one of Key West’s most senior and most loved citizens. She was born in Key West in 1914.
Oscar Ladino, a Public Works Department foreman, will be recognized for 20 years of service with the city.
The Key West City Commission meets Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St. The meeting will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 77 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99, as well as live-streamed through the city’s website at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
In addition, people can participate via Zoom by telephoning 312-626-6799, with the meeting ID code of 834 8223 6599 and passcode 825241, or online at https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/83482236599 Passcode 825241.