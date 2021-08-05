The cruise ships limitations ordinance the Key West City Commission is planning to write and pass as a proposal in the weeks ahead wasn’t on the agenda for the Tuesday, Aug. 3, meeting at City Hall.
However, it was up for discussion.
Finding a way to counter Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a law into effect that rendered useless the referendum city voters passed is a high-interest topic each and every time the city commissioners and Key West Mayor Teri Johnston meet.
Hiring legal counsel to assist City Attorney Shawn Smith in the creation of an ordinance that won’t result in a big-money lawsuit is the top priority at this point.
Commissioner Sam Kaufman stressed the ordinance had to be written air-tight “so it can withstand court scrutiny,” while adding, “There’s a lot of complexity to this.”
He noted that the ownership of Pier B — the only one of three ports in town not controlled by the city — will be watching and reading closely while pondering that eventual ordinance and any potential legal action.
Kaufman added that the legal counsel should be “interviewed thoroughly” by all involved in city government.
Commissioner Jimmy Weekley noted the need to “put the best legal minds together” for the undertaking, and stressed “patience” in the process — a sentiment echoed by other commissioners.
“I have no issue with making sure we have all our ducks in a row,” said Commissioner Gregory Davila.
Smith said he hoped to have potential legal counsel in line for review by week’s end.
There was a consensus about using three ordinances drafted by the Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships in the process, while also leaning on that proposed legal team for the actual writing.
Everyone was wearing masks again at the meeting, with COVID-19 back on the rise in Florida and Key West.
“We have all of our staff wearing masks,” said Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin.
Individuals being recognized by the City Commission — including three members of the Key West baseball team headed to the Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Baseball League World Series for 10 and under in Palm Beach Gardens – also wore masks.
Adam Chamie, who leads the Key West Sector, accepted a U.S. Coast Guard Day proclamation, and said, “The Coast Guard is proud to be a part of the City of Key West,” adding that “there is no finer town” in which he’s been stationed.
Key West Police Officer Jorge Lopez was recognized by the City Commission for his act of heroism Dec. 29. He reported to a distress call at a local hotel swimming pool and performed CPR to resuscitate a child.
“He saved a little boy’s life,” said McLauchlin, before everyone applauded.
A Strategic Plan Presentation for Environmental Protection was delivered by Elisa Levy, who noted that “only 51% of businesses (in town) recycle” before outlining five goals for improving the local environs: energy efficiency, recycling (making aluminum and cardboard mandatory for businesses), near shore waters, potable water, and capacity-accountability.
Levy also announced that composting options will be coming to town in 2022.
Kaufman noted that tickets for the Key West Day baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins Aug. 28 at LoanDepot Park (6:10 p.m.) are now available at http://www.keywestpal.com. He added that the $25 tickets will include a $5 donation to Key West’s Police Athletic League.
Children from Key West are scheduled to sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh-inning stretch, and Johnston is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
“I want to alert everyone that I’m working on my split-finger fastball,” quipped Johnston.
A discussion on Waste Management’s request for an increase in residential and commercial trash hauling rates was taken off the agenda on Monday.