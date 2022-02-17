The public turned out in droves Tuesday night to speak on the first draft of an ordinance that was on the Key West City Commission’s agenda for first reading that would put some regulations on cruise ships regarding dumping refuse and pollution, but did not have restrictions on the size of ships coming into the city or number of passengers disembarking.
An item that was added the night before by Mayor Teri Johnston and Commissioner Greg Davila that would have banned cruise ships docking at city-controlled piers was pulled from the agenda at the request of Evan Haskell, president of the advocacy group Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships.
Ed Pozzuoli, an attorney at Tripp Scott, the private law firm hired by the city to assist with the ongoing cruise ship issue, said there is “no magic bullet” to solving the conflict between all sides: the city government, Safer, Cleaner Ships and Pier B Group, which leases the pier where the large cruise ships have been docking.
Puzzuoli said the strategy has been two-pronged. First, to draft an ordinance for review based around “getting the city involved in environmental regulations, particularly as it governs cruise ship traffic.” Secondly, to begin discussions with Pier B to amend its development agreement with the city to a point that Key West’s citizens will be satisfied. Key West voters passed a referendum in 2020 that put limits on the size of cruise ships that could dock in the city, and the number of passengers and crew that can disembark at a given time. It was later preempted by the state Legislature, sparking an ongoing legal battle and protests.
“Remember, one of the things the Legislature argued as to why they supported state Statute 311.25 was they didn’t want to impact the sanctity of the private contract between the city and Pier B,” Puzzuoli said. “If we can drive an amended agreement with Pier B and the city, then the state Legislature, really, could not complain about it because that would be something that would be agreeable to the parties concern.”
The proposed city ordinance was based on other ordinances passed in some cities in Florida that stood through legal challenge.
Puzzuoli said Tripp Scott has been in discussions with Pier B attorneys and a date is set for a mediation between the city and Pier B on March 1, the same date as the commission’s next regularly scheduled meeting. Puzzuoli said he did not expect the first draft of the ordinance to be the final product.
Haskell said so far, Safer Cleaner Ships has not been involved in drafting ordinances or negotiations with Pier B, but the group will be attending the mediation on March 1. He went on to say that, so far, he has not heard any offers related to limits on cruise traffic, one of the group’s primary concerns.
“As you’re all aware, we came forward with our offer of compromise,” Haskell said. “We want to move forward. I think everybody in here understands that we want to move forward and find some solution for the community on this issue.”
Haskell said there are ships scheduled to dock at city-controlled piers in the coming months that violate the voter-passed referendum. He said he’d asked that the proposed resolution be pulled from the agenda due to some concerns, logistical and otherwise, that could come up because of the short time period between the resolution being added and the meeting itself.
Johnston said the ordinance was “a work in progress” and asked that the public speak on how to improve it “in a spirit of cooperation.”
Speakers were mostly, but not all, supportive of implementing regulations on cruise ships. M.J. Taylor said she recognized that the commission’s hands were tied in some areas, but asked that the commission give some guarantees that the Outer Mole and Mallory Square piers, two piers controlled by the city, will not receive cruise ships in a way that violates the voter-passed referendum.
“That the parts you can control will be controlled,” she said. “That we won’t have double bookings.”
She went on to say that there was a ship coming into Mallory Square on Monday that was the correct size, and applauded that.
Eric Morris, a retired naval officer, said there was “nothing about this process that is equitable, honorable or acceptable.”
“We’ve stripped Key West voters of their voices, allowed Pier B to flagrantly operate outside the scope of its lease, they ignore the will of the people and now they use the Navy, with their encroachment in the Navy’s waters,” Morris said, referring to a cruise ship that recently crossed the boundary into Navy-owned waterways.
Mark Walsh, a constituent of the Pier B Group and the Walsh Group, a Chicago development firm that owns significant amounts of property in the Keys, made an appearance to say that the group was working to try and engage and find solutions. Commissioner Sam Kaufman asked Walsh if Admiral’s Cut could be included in mediation discussions, to which he answered “I’m sure any topic is open in mediation.”
Michael Morawski, CEO of the Hemingway Home, asked that the commission not put Key West in a position that would leave it vulnerable to legal and economic ramifications.
“I implore you tonight to get big government out of our territory, out of our community,” he said. “When you are leading a decision-making path that does not account for local and state commerce, ignores maritime law, private property rights, and a pathway toward community fiscal catastrophic consequences, screams of local neglect will come. Your answers are clear: leave Pier B alone.”
Commissioner Jimmy Weekely remarked that if the draft ordinance had gone to a vote at the meeting, it would have failed. He said the ordinance should be as close as possible to the referendum that was passed by city voters. Kaufman said he would not vote for an ordinance that doesn’t include limits on cruise ship size and disembarkation numbers on city piers.
The commission will receive an update on the mediation March 1, a new draft ordinance will be prepared March 3, and city attorney Shawn Smith said he tentatively expects a special meeting to be held March 10.