Tuesday’s Key West City Commission meeting saw the removal of some items, while others were postponed just as the meeting was getting underway.
One major item withdrawn was a resolution authorizing City Attorney Shawn Smith to negotiate a letter of representation with Edward Pozzuoli from the Fort Lauderdale law firm of Tripp & Scott for services related to the cruise ship ports referendum. Chief Assistant City Attorney Ronald Ramsingh said he had nothing to present for the City Attorney’s Report.
The only comments made in reference to the issue came from City Commissioner Sam Kaufman, who said he had received good news earlier Tuesday that all the parties involved were interested in mediating.
“I’d like if we could please have as soon as possible, confirmation of who the mediator will be, if in fact it will be Judge Sandra Taylor, or whoever it would be and if we could find out what the dates are going to be, and the earlier I would urge, the sooner the better, the dates the better. This body has already said that we want an ordinance in place before the end of the year if possible, and we only have a few meetings left and then we need to start thinking about special meeting dates and meeting those legal requirements if that’s the direction we’re going,” Kaufman said.
“Because if a mediation is going to fail, I think the intent is still to move forward with an ordinance and I think the parties need to know that. I just wanted to convey that and I appreciate the work of your office in the progress made so far. I know you have meetings coming up individually with the parties, but if you can get us the dates to let us know. Not that we are going to participate, so we know the mediations are actually happening and confirmation of the mediator,” he concluded.
The other commissioners, as well as Mayor Teri Johnston, agreed with Kaufman on accomplishing those goals.
In November 2020, Key West voters approved three referendums that would restrict cruise ships with large numbers of passengers from disembarking to protect the area’s unique ecosystem and other water-quality issues, but Florida state legislators struck down the results of the referendums.
The remaining items of note included a discussion and recommendations for the reuse of the Hawk Missile site. Three speakers, including two current members of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, expressed their thoughts about making the roughly 43-acre parcel more than just a soccer field, as previously proposed.
Tiffany Pellicier told commissioners, “We (members of the Parks and Recreation Advisory board) recommended that $100,000 be allocated in this upcoming year’s budget to hire a consultant to be certain that the way we navigate this property within the requirements of the Department of Interior, with all of the stakeholders at hand. We are just looking for more information from somebody who can guide us there, which is why I thought we were hiring a consultant to give us that information.”
Pellicer continued: “For the last year we’ve had quite a few people from the community come and present amazing ideas to us, but unfortunately they were always turned away with ‘we don’t know what we can do with that out there”.’ So at the very least, I feel like some concrete direction would be very helpful for our board to collaborate and come up with some firm recommendations.”
After it was decommissioned, the ownership of the Hawk Missile site was transferred to the City of Key West with the intention of it becoming a recreational area.
Other agenda items that drew many comments and lengthy debate included two development plans, one a major and the other one a minor project. The major development plan sought approval for the renovation of an existing historic mixed-use structure and enclosure of a portion of space between buildings of the property located on Duval Street in the Historic Residential Commercial Core in Old Town formerly known as the Beach Club.
The other minor development was a request for approval of a plan to renovate an existing historic single-family structure and construct three new single-family structures, as well as install an in-ground pool and a paved parking lot in the Historic Medium Density Residential (HMDR) zoning district and a request for approval to pay a fee-in-lieu to comply with the City of Key West’s Workforce Housing ordinance.
After lengthy discussions with a representative for the property owners of both parcels and stakeholders, both requests were postponed for the interested parties to work with city planning staff to resolve issues related to offering affordable housing for apartments that would not be advertised or currently comply with the city ordinance for workforce housing.
City Manager Patti McLauchlin gave an update on the Bahama Village development known as the 3.2, noting Request for Proposals were due on Wednesday. She told U.S. 1 Radio on Wednesday the proposals will go to a ranking committee, which within a week should make a selection and provide it to the City Commission.
Also at the regular meeting, proclamations were read for the “Lights on After School” program, Hispanic and Latino Heritage month, and Breast Cancer Awareness month.