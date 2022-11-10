In the end, in what shaped up to be one of the most competitive city commission races in Key West history, there could only be one.
And Key West District IV voters across five precincts chose candidate Lissette Cuervo-Carey in one of the tightest, most competitive — and gentile — races in city history.
With all precincts reporting on Tuesday, Cuervo-Carey won by 16 votes, carrying 50.46% of the 1,746 votes cast across the five New Town precincts, 882 to 865 votes. Supervisor of Elections Joyce Griffin called the election at 8:25 p.m.
“First, I have to thank my husband, James, as he has been picking up the dad duties,” said Cuervo-Carey.“But also my family, friends and advisors. I am very thankful for the prayers and hope God’s will be done when the results are counted.”
Cuervo-Carey outlined a list of things she wanted to address upon taking office later this month.
“We have all kinds of things to accomplish,” she said via phone. “We have a long list from constituents. We want to work on water quality and hope to start on a Riviera Canal project soon. Those are our priorities in addition to pedestrian safety.”
Carey took three of the five precincts in District IV, including one at Key West High School and two that were located at Public Works Buildings. Cuervo-Cuervo is currently employed at the Key West Housing Authority.
“I don’t have any nails left,” Highsmith said Tuesday night. “I think I am going to need a manicure tomorrow.”
“Housing was on the forefront before Ian and even more after the storm,” Highsmith said. “We have also had many infrastructure issues with flooding and such as issues with bicyclists and pedestrians.
“The race was one of the most well-mannered I have ever seen,” Highsmith added. “We had a gentleman’s agreement going in, and everybody abided by that.”
Cuervo-Carey agreed.
“This is a tiny island, and we have to see each other at the grocery store or around the island daily,” said Cuervo-Carey. “We have to show grace for each other.”