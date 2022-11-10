In the end, in what shaped up to be one of the most competitive city commission races in Key West history, there could only be one.

And Key West District IV voters across five precincts chose candidate Lissette Cuervo-Carey in one of the tightest, most competitive — and gentile — races in city history.

2022.08.06 district 4 race_cuervo.jpg

Lissette Cuervo