After serving one term as the Key West City Commissioner for District IV, Greg Davila announced Monday that he will drop out of his re-election bid to retain the seat. The announcement leaves local businessman Steven Nekhaila, who filed to run on Friday, as the lone candidate in that district.
“I want to thank the residents of District IV for the opportunity to serve them over these last four years,” Davila said in a text statement. “I have been presented with the decision as to whether I truly wanted to continue in the role as your city commissioner. After very careful consideration and discussions with my family, I have come to the realization that, in my heart, I do not wish to continue four more years as commissioner. I also want to thank all of my supporters who have been reaching out to me and offering their support but I am looking forward to new opportunities and spending much needed time with my family.”
Davila had $5,000 in campaign contributions in the form of one self-loan from April, according to campaign finance reports. Nekhaila had no contributions or expenditures as of Monday.
Davila’s withdrawal leaves only one competitive City Commission race remaining: the race between incumbent Mayor Teri Johnston and former City Commissioner Margaret Romero. As of Monday, Johnston had racked up $56,580 in contributions and $18,251.35 in expenditures to Romero’s $2,000 raised and $16.60 spent. Two other sitting commissioners, Sam Kaufman and Mary Lou Hoover, are running for re-election uncontested.
Nekhaila is a businessman who has stakes in multiple businesses throughout the Keys, including Wendy’s restaurant in Key West and Marathon, Dairy Queen in Tavernier and Island Grill in Islamorada. According to a social media announcement, he acquired the Tavernier Cinema in February.
Nekhaila said he’s lived in the Keys since he was a baby. His family started out as franchisees at the Arby’s in Key Largo before expanding throughout the Keys. They currently own nine Wendy’s locations in the Keys, North Carolina and Virginia. Nekhaila graduated from Coral Shores High School in 2012 and attended Florida International University, where he studied business. He moved to Key West in 2015 when the opportunity arose to join his family’s businesses. He now lives on Patterson Street with his wife and daughter.
“This is my home, my future and I hope to make Key West a prosperous place,” he said.
Nekhaila attempted to file to take over a Monroe County Commission seat vacated by Eddie Martinez earlier this year, but was unable to due to living outside the district’s boundaries.
Nekhaila gave his thoughts on several key issues Monday. Namely, on the affordability crisis gripping the city, Nekhaila said there are external economic factors impacting it, but there are things the city could manage, such as density control and smart urban planning. Nekhaila said parts of the city could be opened up to mixed-use zoning, which allows for more housing stock to be added to the city, and cut down on traffic. He said the city could also offer incentives for homeowners to provide housing units.
He pointed to the former KMart site and Searstown Plaza as two areas that could be used as mixed-use housing and commercial developments.
Nekhaila said another key point for him is property taxes, which, when raised, impact everyone living in the city, he said. He said if elected, he would like to stabilize property taxes or even lower them.
He pointed out that even though hospitality represents a large percentage of the jobs in Key West, there’s currently no one on the City Commission from that industry.
“Quite frankly, our industry is under-represented, and we get tugged around a lot by the city,” Nekhaila said.
Nekhaila said he is “pro-cruise ship” and said the large ships have minimal impact on the health of coral reefs.
“Cruise ship passengers do spend money, and they come back to the Keys for a second, third, fourth time,” he said.
Nekhaila said sea-level rise is a threat to the Keys, but is also very expensive to mitigate, and said that the city will need to plan ahead and be “economically conscious” when slating resilience projects.