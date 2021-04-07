Monroe County Commissioner David Rice has drawn his first opponent, even though the election is still about two years away.
Tom Raffanello, special agent in charge of DEA’s Miami field offices, has filed with the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office to run for the District Four seat, which runs from Marathon to the west end of Tavernier.
Both Rice and Raffanello are Republicans and the race could be decided in the primary election if another candidate files to run.
Rice, who lives in Marathon, is currently the longest-serving member of the Monroe County Commission.
Rice, a clinical psychologist, was first elected to the Monroe County Commission in 2002. In 2006, Rice unsuccessfully ran against then incumbent state Rep. Ron Saunders.
In 2010, Rice ran again and successfully defeated fellow Republican Mario Di Gennaro in the primary and then defeated Don Vasil and Mike Forster in the general election. Forster currently serves on the Monroe County Commission in another district.
“We are currently making plans to deal with some very expensive problems, such as sea level rise and takings cases dealing with ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) units,” Rice said. “I think I represent the historical perspective on the commission. We have a relatively new commission. I think we need someone on there with a historical perspective.”
Raffanello, by contrast, is a political newcomer. He believes in making change at a grassroots level and in “common-sense approaches” to Florida keys problems, such as development and traffic, he said.
“I am about the residents and their quality of life,” Raffanello said. “I am not a developer or builder. I don’t want the Keys to look like Miami Beach. I believe in balance.”
Raffanello is part of the recently formed Islamorada Citizens Alliance, which came together this year after Islamorada elections with a focus on resident concerns and issues. He called himself a “concerned father.”
Raffanello is an U.S. Army veteran and the former head of the Miami field division. He started off as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in New York City in 1972, he said.
Raffanello did find himself on the other end of a criminal investigation in the late 2000s. He was indicted but later acquitted on federal charges of helping financier Allen Stanford hide evidence of an alleged $8 billion Ponzi scheme.
In 2010, Judge Richard Goldberg interrupted jury deliberations in the case to acquit Raffanello and co-defendant Bruce Perraud, saying the evidence against the two former Stanford security employees was “substantially lacking.”
Raffanello worked as Stanford’s security chief after leaving the DEA. Raffanello maintains his innocence and did later unsuccessfully sue for malicious prosecution.