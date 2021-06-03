Monroe County property owners have until Thursday, June 3, to appeal proposed changes to the federal flood maps, which are used to determine the minimum elevation needed for construction and construction methods required in certain zones.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency released preliminary flood maps for Monroe County. The Monroe County government wants to make sure all property owners are aware of the potential for changes for their property so that they can be informed and make proactive decisions, according to a news release by the county government.
Monroe County created a three-panel comparison application that shows property owners in unincorporated Monroe County the current effective FEMA flood maps, the FEMA preliminary flood maps, and the county’s Appeal Flood Maps developed by Woods Hole Group for Monroe County’s appeal of the Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps.
The application can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/floodmaps. To use the application, property owners should enter their name (last name, first name format), the RE# (real estate number format 00000000-000000), or the AK# (alternate key number format 0000000) in the red search box (top left) and the application will zoom to the property, showing a three-pane side-by-side comparison of current, proposed, and possible county appeal.
The application should work with a property owner’s name, but to find the RE# or AK# for a property, search the Monroe County Property Appraiser website with a property address or an owner’s name. The application does not search for properties by address. The data in this application is only for unincorporated Monroe County and does not reflect any of the incorporated cities in Monroe County.
The current 90-Day FEMA appeal process will end June 17. Any private appeals must be received by Monroe County by 5 p.m. Thursday.
Any community or individual property owner can appeal proposed changes outside of the County’s appeals or comment on other information included on the preliminary flood hazard maps, also known as Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) and the preliminary Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report. Formal appeals of the Preliminary Maps to areas in Unincorporated Monroe County must be submitted to FEMA through the Monroe County government.
Per FEMAs direction, an appeal must be based on data and documentation showing the proposed flood hazard information shown on the preliminary FIRM or in the FIS report is scientifically or technically incorrect. Appellants need to demonstrate better methodologies, assumptions or data exists and provide alternative analyses that incorporate those methodologies, assumptions, or data if appropriate. The results must show an overall change in the flood hazard information shown on the preliminary FIRM and/or in the FIS report.
For questions, email the county at FloodMaps@MonroeCounty-FL.gov or call 305-453-8759.
The Preliminary Flood Maps and the County’s Appeal of the flood maps are not final or adopted. These maps may indicate a future change to required elevation for future construction. Until FEMA issues a Letter of Final Determination and Monroe County adopts the FIRMs (final flood zone maps), all information in the preliminary flood maps and county appeal flood maps are subject to change, according to the county.
The City of Key West filed its appeal of the proposed FEMA flood maps late last last month.
Property owners should be aware the new flood maps may change permitting requirements based on the final flood maps. The final outcome will not be known until the appeals are resolved, and the use of this preliminary data is at their discretion.
For information on the appeal process, visit http://www.monroe couty-fl.gov/floodmaps.