A Virgin cruise ship makes its way to port on June 2, 2020.

For the first time since the state Department of Environmental Protection granted a temporary permit expanding the boundaries for cruise ships berthing at Pier B cruise port in Key West, a DEP representative will be in town to conduct a visual inspection of Pier B on Thursday.

DEP Southeast District Director Jason Andreotta will also meet with representatives of Key West Committee for Safer Cleaner Ships, which proposed the series of voter referendums, overwhelmingly passed in 2020, that calls for smaller, more environmentally friendly ships to call on Key West. The Key West City Commission eventually adopted the referendums for city-owned and operated piers, but not the privately owned Pier B.

