For the first time since the state Department of Environmental Protection granted a temporary permit expanding the boundaries for cruise ships berthing at Pier B cruise port in Key West, a DEP representative will be in town to conduct a visual inspection of Pier B on Thursday.
DEP Southeast District Director Jason Andreotta will also meet with representatives of Key West Committee for Safer Cleaner Ships, which proposed the series of voter referendums, overwhelmingly passed in 2020, that calls for smaller, more environmentally friendly ships to call on Key West. The Key West City Commission eventually adopted the referendums for city-owned and operated piers, but not the privately owned Pier B.
Andreotta will also be in the Keys this week to meet with members of DEP’s Marathon office and with the local and U.S. Navy officials in the Keys, as he took over regulatory authority of the Southeast jurisdiction as of Sept. 1, according to the DEP.
The meeting with Safer Cleaner Ships and the site visit to Pier B came after Safer Cleaner Ships treasurer Arlo Haskell raised the issue about cruise ships and his group’s concerns at a recent meeting of the Florida Keys Water Quality Protection Program Steering Committee, which Andreotta is now co-chair, according to DEP.
“The State of Florida knows turbidity is harmful to corals, and knows large cruise ships at Pier B often violate state water quality standards,” Haskell said. “If Pier B just complied with the clear terms of the state’s Environmental Resource Permit and managed their facility as the law requires, these problems would be dramatically reduced. We welcome this visit by the Department of Environmental Protection’s district leadership and look forward to presenting the evidence of permit violations we’ve gathered. All our Committee is asking is for Pier B to comply with the DEP permit and follow the law.”
This is the first time state officials and Safer Cleaner Ships representatives have met to discuss cruise ships since the DEP granted the operators of Pier B a Temporary Use Agreement in July “temporarily expanding the lease boundaries to the north and west to ensure ships are not obstructing the entrance to Truman Harbor,” DEP spokeswoman Alexandra Kutcha said.
DEP added about 50 feet to accommodate the width of the ships and about 42 feet for the length of the ships.
The Temporary Use Agreement comes after Safer Cleaner Ships, residents, the city and the U.S. Navy filed complaints with DEP about cruise ships in Key West exceeding the maximum length and/or width boundaries of the state submerged-land lease.
“The department recognizes that the water ward edge of the original lease boundary was established years before the larger ships were calling to the port, and it has been working with Pier B Development Corporation (the lessee) to bring the site into compliance,” Kutcha said in a statement on Thursday. “While a long-term solution is sought, DEP has issued Pier B a year-long TUA (Temporary Use Agreement), temporarily expanding the lease boundaries to the north and west to ensure ships are not obstructing the entrance to Truman Harbor.
“DEP will continue to monitor the situation and will address any activities that cause impacts to environmental resources or water quality through our enforcement process.”
In March, the City Commission approved a resolution that limits the carrying capacity of cruise ships docking at city-controlled piers and held the first reading of an ordinance that would mitigate the environmental impacts of large cruise ships docking in the city. The bill mirrors the city’s charter changes on cruise ships that were overwhelmingly passed by voters in 2020.
The resolution reads “cruise ships with the capacity to carry 1,300 or more persons (passengers and crew) shall not disembark individuals at any and all City of Key West controlled property; and that the number of persons disembarking from cruise ships with the capacity to carry less than 1,300 or more persons (passengers and crew) at any and all City of Key West controlled property shall be limited to a total of not more than 1,500 persons per day.”
However, Pier B cruise port, which is operated by the Walsh family, is specifically excluded from these regulations, meaning cruise ships that are not in compliance with the 2020 voter-passed referendum can still dock at the Pier B Group’s privately-controlled pier.
Safer Cleaner Ships representatives also plans to ask Andreotta about a compliant they filed asking the DEP to investigate the committee’s allegation that the operators of Pier B are not reporting accurate revenue numbers and owe the state government millions of dollars.
Safer Cleaner Ships sent DEP Assistant Director of District Management, Compliance Assurance Program Jennifer Carpenter a complaint alleging that the Pier B Development Corp. filed at least 15 false financial reports to the State of Florida in connection with the cruise port it operates on a state sovereign submerged-lands lease and has hidden more than $75 million in income from the state, dating to 2005. Since submerged-lands lease fees are calculated based on a percentage of annual gross income earned on the parcel, 6% plus relevant taxes, it appears that Pier B’s falsification of annual reports has deprived the people of Florida of at least $4.5 million, the complaint stated.
Evidence of Pier B’s false financial reporting was gleaned from public documents produced by the City of Key West, the complaint stated. The Pier B cruise port is operated under a revenue-sharing agreement with the city ( “Declaration of Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions,” City of Key West Resolution #93-405). Under the terms of the agreement, Pier B Development Corp. receives 75% of the total disembarkation revenues from the operation of the cruise port, and the city receives the remaining 25%. The city reports the actual revenue it receives from its 25% share each year as part of its published budget. Thus, the 25% share can be multiplied by a factor of four to find the total (100%) disembarkation revenue. The information came from city budgets, the complaint stated.
“For example, during the city’s 2019-20 fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2019–Sept. 30, 2020), the city reported $808,909 from its 25% share of the Pier B disembarkation revenue,” the complaint stated. “Multiplying by four shows total disembarkation revenue at Pier B of $3,235,636. However, Pier B reported only $353,142, or approximately 10% of the actual amount earned from disembarkation revenues, in its annual revenue reports to the state. The city reported revenues separately for each of the three cruise ports within the Port of Key West, so it does not appear possible that revenues were mistakenly attributed to Pier B.”
DEP “received this complaint and is currently investigating it,” Kutcha said.
“The department is committed to conducting a diligent investigation and any identified non-compliance will be addressed appropriately through our enforcement process,” Kutcha said in July after the complaint was filed.
“All required payments from Pier B are up-to-date,” Mark Walsh told the Keys Citizen after the complaint was filed.