With a flat calm Tarpon Basin at his back, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the state Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida program is awarding Monroe County $16.7 million to mitigate storms, flooding, sea level rise and to further clean up nearshore waters.
The funds earmarked for the county are only a portion of the $100 million funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to the state for infrastructure and hardening projects to make the state more resilient against future storms “especially flooding, which is very problematic,” DeSantis said outside the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center.
The $16.7 million will be divided into three parts:
• $1.3 million for Key Largo to protect vulnerable homes towards storm surge;
• $10.4 million for Monroe County to protect against flooding and sea level rise; and
• $5 million in wastewater and stormwater infrastructure in Key West.
“Rebuild Florida is a long-term recovery program. ... We have to build back stronger than before,” DeSantis said.
Apart from the federal funds, the state is working on other developments, he said.
Dane Eagle, executive director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, reiterated that this is a long-term recovery program funded by HUD.
“We have six years to administer these funds. The funds were given to us in late 2020 and here we are almost five years early,” he said.
Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron said the commission does not yet know which projects the funds will cover.
“We have about a dozen projects submitted for application [with DEO] out there now, and we just don’t know which ones have been approved,” she said.
DeSantis also briefed the media about the state’s efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and noted there are 25 states that have a higher COVID-19 mortality per capita than Florida.
The state is distributing the 266,000 vaccines it received earlier this week and expects to receive an additional 266,000 next week.
“We will keep putting seniors first,” DeSantis said. “We got 266,000 being distributed now. We will get 266,000 next week and we could easily do twice that. We’re simply not getting enough of the vaccine. Get us more of the vaccine and we will use it and we will use it wisely. We’re hoping we get plussed up in the near future.”
The 1-millionth senior citizen will be vaccinated within the state by next week, he said.
“That’s leading the nation by a country mile. We’re close to 20% of the 4.5 million seniors,” DeSantis said.
State lockdowns are ineffective ways to battle the coronavirus, according to DeSantis.
“Lockdowns don’t work. People have the right to work in Florida. The government can’t shut you down. Businesses have the right to be open,” he said.
In the last month, the state has added more than 20,000 private sector jobs, which is “notable considering other states have lost jobs month over month.”