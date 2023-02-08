The owners of Little Palm Island will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8, to take community input on a proposed 38-unit resort, with an additional eight units of worker housing, at the site of the Dolphin Marina on Little Torch Key.
The owners of the island are requesting a major conditional use permit for the project. The project includes 38 one-bedroom resort units with dens, eight studio apartments for workers and a shore station and back of the house facilities for Little Palm Island on roughly 6 acres of property that currently house Dolphin Marina, according to the developers application.
Dolphin Marina is where guests of Little Palm Island catch the ferry out to the posh resort on the island. Dolphin Marina had housed a fuel dock, bait shop, boat ramp and roughly 10 motel units and two single family units. Nearly all of the structures on Dolphin Marina were wiped out by Hurricane Irma in 2017.
The entry way to the proposed resort would not be the current one for Dolphin Marina off U.S. 1, but the neighboring residential road Pirates Road, according to the application.
The plan still has to be reviewed by the county’s Planning Commission, which will issue its recommendation, and voted on by the Monroe County Commission.
County Commissioner Michelle Lincoln voiced support for the project when contacted by the Keys Citizen, saying she liked the developers included one more unit than is required for on-site worker housing on the property.
The owners of Little Palm Island had first proposed the project back in 2016 and it was met with resistance from neighbors who argued the project would substantially increase traffic and noise in the sleepy rural community.
Some Little Torch Key residents still have concerns about the project and its impact on the neighborhood.
“Given the age demographic of the neighborhood on Little Torch that will be affected, Zoom (meeting) attendance will likely be limited,” Little Torch resident Tad Humphreys said. “Many of those residents probably don’t even know what a Zoom meeting is let alone attend by one and I suspect they know that. The community meeting that was held in 2016 was very well attended and I don’t recall a single person voicing support for the project.”
The developers representative at the 2016 community meeting “badly misrepresented the proposed location to the Planning Commission,” Humphreys said. “He described like it was a quaint commercial fishing village like a scene out of Forest Gump. Promises that were made to the local residents by their representative Jim Hendrick in their community meeting haven’t materialized. Previous concerns about noise and traffic haven’t changed since then, traffic is heavier without development occurring on the property.”
An attorney representing the developers did not return repeated messages requesting comment.