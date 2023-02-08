The owners of Little Palm Island will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8, to take community input on a proposed 38-unit resort, with an additional eight units of worker housing, at the site of the Dolphin Marina on Little Torch Key.

The meeting will held at 5 p.m. Information on participating in the meeting can be found on the Monroe County government’s website at https://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=9849&amp;month=2&amp;year=2023&amp;day=8&amp;calType=0.

tohara@keysnews.com