The Miami-Dade County Commission recently voted to approve moving its development boundary to allow for the construction of a large-scale industrial park for logistics services near Homestead Air Reserve Base after the developer promised to donate environmentally sensitive lands to the county.
It was the fourth time the request to move the boundary was heard by the commission after previous efforts to secure the required two-thirds supermajority from the 12-member body failed. One commissioner on the normally 13-member board remains suspended by the governor.
Commissioner Raquel Regalado on Tuesday, Nov. 1, backed off her prior opposition to help deliver the 8-4 vote required to approve moving the Urban Development Boundary after the applicant pledged to donate 2 acres of environmentally sensitive land for every acre approved for development.
Aligned Real Estate Holdings in September scaled back initial plans for a 793-acre industrial complex — known as the South Dade Logistics and Technology District — that was projected to bring 11,672 permanent full-time positions to the region primarily via warehousing, packaging, cargo shipment and light manufacturing services just south of the Turnpike.
Instead, Aligned proposed a smaller project consisting of a 380-acre district totaling only 47.9% of the originally intended space and 62% of the jobs previously pitched in the first plan (7,300). But that proposal fell one vote short of a supermajority, so the applicant requested another deferral and suggested a footprint closer to 300 acres might be possible.
Opponents of the plan point to the site’s longtime use as farmland, its proximity to Biscayne Bay and protected wetlands, federal interest in the land for possible Everglades restoration inclusion and its designation as a low-lying coastal hazard zone. Monroe County and Islamorada are among the opponents due to concerns about evacuation and environmental impacts.
Proponents of the development say it is a needed employment center for South Miami-Homestead residents who otherwise have to commute to Miami for work and contribute to time-consuming gridlock.
Under Miami-Dade’s charter, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, whose staff opposed the project primarily due to the availability of buildable commercial land within the existing UDB, could still veto the approval. However, the commission could override a veto with a two-thirds vote at its next meeting.
In explaining her decision to support the application, Regalado noted the county’s lack of success in acquiring and preserving environmentally sensitive and embraced the idea of land donation as a component of UDB application approval.
“I would rather have the (private) sector go out, buy land and donate it to us and we create a 622-acre preserve, and I don’t think that is a poor contribution for the use of 300 acres. I think it’s something we do not have at present. All we have is a wish list ... and the possibility of the federal government at some point saying this land could be part of some other thing,” she said.
“So, let’s get real. Do we embrace the opportunity to create an actual preserve? What we have been doing to date is not working. It’s just not working. We talk about preservation, but we’re not actually preserving.”
Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, in whose district the project will be built, remained steadfast in her opposition and marveled disapprovingly at the applicant’s ability to sway the commission.
She has taken issue with the continued deferrals her colleagues have given the applicant to downsize the proposal to win approval, noting in previous meetings that the developer had presented no site plan as required for approval and has no tenants lined up.
“We have the power to grant these gentlemen, their lawyers, lobbyists and developers, this incredible land grab, upwards of $46 million in value,” she said. “The gentlemen [seeking the approval] somehow have greater influence than the federal government, the Department of the Interior, our commissioner of agriculture, our entire administration here at Miami-Dade County, municipalities, organizations — the list of people in opposition to this application is incredibly long. Yet the 10 of you have somehow the incredible influence to overcome all of that, so I commend you.
“And I say ‘to overcome that’ and I say ‘commend you’ because it does look like this is cooked. It’s so cooked it’s burnt at this point.”