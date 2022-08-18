The Key West City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday, Aug. 16, to direct staff to move ahead with determining ownership of Dinghy Beach and start the process of allowing Marriott Beachside owner SH5 to apply for an easement.
“Todd (Stoughton) and the rest of city staff have done a great job with this, all things considered,” said Mayor Teri Johnston. We have been dealing with this for two years, and hopefully, we can move forward to some sort of resolution.”
District II Commissioner Sam Kaufman said he supports moving forward with the easement but would like to see some public access allowed.
“I live close to there and have used that beach,” said Kaufman. “So I would like to see some sort of public access there. But I understand that people can’t bring kayaks there.”
Dinghy Beach became a hot-button topic several years ago when SH5, controlled by the Spottswood family, erected a large metal fence to prohibit entry to the beach adjacent to the Barefoot Billy concession at the Beachside Marriott Hotel. The beach was traditionally used as an access point for liveaboards in Cow Key Channel. SH5 seeks an easement from the city for accreeted lands — land built up by the action of water over time — that have added to the property footprint of the Mariott over the years.
But to award an easement, the city must first determine ownership.
Access is gained to the area by the sidewalk and seawall on North Roosevelt, owned by the Florida Department of Transportation. The department decided they didn’t own the land and weren’t responsible for it. Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection denied ownership.
No public comment was received during the discussion, although one citizen had previously signed up to speak, and Robert Spottswood, a principal at SH5, was not available for comment.
In an email to the mayor and commissioners, Christine Lininger, who was scheduled to speak, said she had come down with COVID and couldn’t attend. Lininger, who has been a vocal proponent for public access to the land, admonished the city for its decision in her email.
“You all can pat each other on the backs for what you think is a job well done, but in the eyes of the 1,000+ people whose petition you ignored and your job you failed to do for the people, you failed your duty to the people who have a right to use that beach,” Lininger wrote.
In other news, commissioners decided to postpone discussion on a plan to increase the post-retirement supplement paid to retirees of the Police Officers’ and Firefighters’ Retirement Plan, adding a 13th check funded by net investment returns of the plan over 9%. The commission will consider the increase at its Sept. 20 meeting.
“This is going to be a big topic of interest for both retirees and taxpayers,” said Johnston. We will revisit this next month.”
Before approving the consent agenda, commissioners issued several proclamations.
Mayor Johnston sponsored a proclamation naming Aug. 26 National Woman’s Equality Day.
District I Commissioner Jimmy Weekley sponsored a proclamation celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Half Shell Raw Bar on Aug. 27.
“I was sitting there having a beer with somebody years ago,” laughed Weekley. “And that’s where the idea of the city investing in the Historic Bight was born.”
Weekley and District VI Commissioner Clayton Lopez sponsored a resolution recognizing Mel Fisher and the 1622 Fleet Shipwreck Memorial 400th Anniversary.
The Key West City Commission meets again on Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St.