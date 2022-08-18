The Key West City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday, Aug. 16, to direct staff to move ahead with determining ownership of Dinghy Beach and start the process of allowing Marriott Beachside owner SH5 to apply for an easement.

“Todd (Stoughton) and the rest of city staff have done a great job with this, all things considered,” said Mayor Teri Johnston. We have been dealing with this for two years, and hopefully, we can move forward to some sort of resolution.”