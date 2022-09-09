The former Monroe County Long-Term Recovery Group, founded immediately following Hurricane Irma in 2017, has transitioned to Monroe County Community Organizations Active in Disaster.
The new group is made up of local non-profits, faith-based organizations, businesses and government agencies to bring together knowledge, experience and resources needed to assist the community immediately following a disaster.
The former Monroe County Long-Term Recovery Group funded millions of dollars to hundreds of Florida Keys families for Hurricane Irma home repairs and rebuilds.
The mission of the group is to coordinate effective, efficient, and streamlined service delivery to people affected by disaster, while eliminating unnecessary duplication of effort, through the four phases of a disaster: preparation, response, recovery, and mitigation.
The group is looking for organizations and businesses to become members to work together to be prepared for any potential disaster in the Florida Keys.
Unlike the Long-Term Recovery Group that operated immediately following Hurricane Irma and closed out after recovery, MCCOAD is in place year-round.
The group works in partnership with Monroe County Emergency Management and will follow its lead to activate. Meetings will be held virtually, quarterly during blue skies, and “as needed” when activated following a disaster.