After looking like what might be a fairly uneventful race, four candidates have emerged to run for the District 4 Key West City Commission seat being vacated by the current commissioner, local attorney Greg Davila.
The race will determine who represents the primarily residential New Town district, which includes the neighborhoods of 8th to 12th streets and both sides of Flagler Avenue.
Davila pulled his name from contention after local businessman Steven Nekhaila announced his challenge just before the qualifying date. In the days since three other candidates have emerged, including wine and liquor sales representative Ryan Barwick, Kim Highsmith and housing authority employee Lissette Cuervo Carey.
Nekhaila, owner of both the Searstown and Duval Street Wendy’s locations, said he jumped into the race because he didn’t feel that the hospitality industry was getting the representation it deserved.
“The commission is mainly occupied by retirees and attorneys,” said Nekhaila. “I wanted to see business owners and hospitality workers having a voice in city government.”
Nekhaila believes that more should be done to alleviate the worker shortage and high cost of living on the island that has been exacerbated by the COVID pandemic during the last few years.
“We make our bread and butter in the hospitality and tourism industry,” said Nekhaila. “I would like to see Key West remain a vibrant community while working toward securing more affordable housing for workers through rezoning commercial areas into mixed-use residential-commercial areas. It is a simple question of supply and demand, and if we can increase the amount of workforce housing, rents will become more affordable.”
Nekhaila said he would like to see streamlined permitting for solar in Key West, along with tax credits allowing residents to offset the recent spike in energy costs. He’d also like to see accessory dwellings legalized.
Barwick, a Central Florida native, agreed with the idea of creative rezoning.
“If you look at areas like Searstown or Kmart Plaza, they’d be perfect for mixed-use complexes,” Barwick said. “Those shopping centers look derelict, and if we could redevelop them, it would improve the drive in town for visitors while also addressing our current housing issues, especially if we could build up.”
Barwick said he felt it was important to run because the business owners and working families of the district needed a voice.
“New Town and District 4 are thriving right now,” said Barwick. “We have younger families buying their first homes and starting their first businesses. I want to see that continue.”
Kim Highsmith, wife of Monroe County School Board member Bobby Highsmith — who is not seeking reelection — cites her love of Key West as a primary driving force behind her campaign.
“I love this town, and I love this neighborhood,” said Highsmith, who moved to Key West 15 years ago. During that time, she has volunteered at the Tropic Cinema, the SPCA, and on AH Fantasy Fest King and Queen campaigns. She also served as a member of The Citizen’s Editorial Board.
“Our neighborhood and our city are facing significant challenges, and I believe I have the experience and qualifications to listen to my constituents and to help make decisions that are in their best interests and the interest of the city,” she said.
In addition to resolving Key West’s housing issues, Highsmith wants to focus resources on her New Town district.
“For too long, the city’s attention and resources have been directed to the downtown area and business community,” said Highsmith. “Our residential neighborhoods desperately need TLC: safer sidewalks, pedestrian passageways, cleaner greenways and pocket parks. As city commissioner, I will advocate bringing more resources and attention to the Midtown and New Town neighborhoods.”
The last candidate in the field, Carey, cited her love of her hometown as the driving force for her candidacy.
“I was born and raised here and am raising my family here in New Town,” said Carey. “The people that aren’t struggling to stay in Key West are few and far between, and those that are need a voice.
“Housing is a big issue, but we have a lot of things coming down the pike. I am in favor of looking at building workforce housing above our commercial areas. I would also like to look at our transit system, as I don’t think we’re getting enough out of it.”
Carey also said she’d like to focus more on green space for families to utilize and make sure crosswalks are safer for seniors and children.
Voters in District 4 will decide the race during the primary on Aug. 23.