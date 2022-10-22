As early voting begins, voters in Key West will have the opportunity to decide the hotly-contested Division IV race between Lissette Cuervo-Carey and Kim Highsmith.
The race was forced to a runoff as neither candidate received the 50% vote necessary. Highsmith received 45.6% of the vote, with Carey receiving 29.98%. Two other candidates, Bryan Barwick and Steven Nekhaila, further split the district vote.
The Keys Citizen had a chance to discuss the race with the two candidates with a standardized set of questions. Their answers are theirs, although they may have been edited for grammar and brevity.
Keys Citizen: Where are you in the race since the last election cycle?
Lissette Cuervo-Carey: I’m tirelessly pounding the pavement, attending meetings and workshops, and listening to the thoughts and concerns of people not only in my district, but city-wide.
Kim Highsmith: With just under one month left, I’m taking a very personal approach in this last leg of the race. I am working hard, knocking on doors, and making phone calls to fully understand the needs most important to residents in District Four.
KC: Do you have any other updated campaign issues?
LC: More than 400 families lost their homes during Ian. 128 of those were in District 4. We’ve got to push the Navy to step up and help us build our way out of this crisis. Military property is not subject to ROGOS, BPAS, or city permitting. If you’ve visited any of the bases here, you know there is a lot of land, and also, there are a lot of abandoned homes. Hundreds of military and civilian personnel could move to base housing, freeing up units in our community for our workforce. They’ve built a second Fly Navy building for visitors — why won’t they build for our residents?
KH: Most recently, my campaign shifted its focus to the resident’s needs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. One hundred twenty-eight of the more than 400 homes severely impacted are in District 4. The people of my district were seriously affected by the storm, and this was something I learned from walking door-to-door and speaking with residents in the days immediately after the storm while my family was dealing with its aftermath.
KC: What are your thoughts on the city’s response to Ian?
LC: I think city staff did an outstanding job with the direction they were given, and I empathize with them, having been an employee in the Mayor and Commissioners office during Irma. But the city as a whole needs to be better prepared to respond more promptly to these types of emergencies. There must be boots on the ground right after the storm to assess the damage and residents’ immediate needs. Help must arrive sooner. For example, even families with power lost major appliances and could not keep food and medicine cold. Still, others needed help removing wet furniture from their homes. One week after the storm is too late. And while affordable housing was a concern before Ian, that worry has now been exacerbated by our many workforce residents renting in New Town who have now been displaced. People in Midtown are upset that there was no communication to residents about things like FEMA, garbage pickup and where to get immediate help. As a city staff member during Irma, I learned first-hand about the logistics necessary to connect the resources that are coming in as donations and getting them in the hands of the people who needs them city wide. I will follow through with that as commissioner.
KH: The city is doing a wonderful job as they continue to respond to the aftereffects of Ian. Considering we were unprepared for the devastation and tragic loss of homes island-wide, all departments continue to work tirelessly to clean up, assist our residents, and assess what could have been done differently with the information we had to go on at the time of the storm.
KC: What’s the one thing you want people to know about your campaign and commitment to public service?
LC: I am running for this seat because Key West is my home, where I was born and raised. Now I am raising my own family in the same district, so my love for this city is part of who I am. I want to improve the quality of life for all residents and bring more of the services concentrated in our downtown area across the island for the benefit of all of its residents — from all walks of life.
KH: Since moving here 15 years ago, I have volunteered throughout our community. Running for this seat is a natural progression of my commitment to the greater good of Key West. I have the time and flexibility to attend meetings and workshops day or night, which I’ve done since this campaign began, so that when elected, I will hit the ground running and be able to do the job that our residents in District IV and throughout the city deserve.
Early voting in Monroe County begins Monday, Oct. 24, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 5, with Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.