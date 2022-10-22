As early voting begins, voters in Key West will have the opportunity to decide the hotly-contested Division IV race between Lissette Cuervo-Carey and Kim Highsmith.

The race was forced to a runoff as neither candidate received the 50% vote necessary. Highsmith received 45.6% of the vote, with Carey receiving 29.98%. Two other candidates, Bryan Barwick and Steven Nekhaila, further split the district vote.