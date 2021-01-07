The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County said Wednesday the agency’s website and hotline to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, originally scheduled to be ready this week, will be available next week.
On Tuesday, a small number of COVID-19 vaccines were provided to high-risk individuals 65 and older, according to a news release from DOH-Monroe. The agency had 1,300 doses of the vaccine, which were reserved for those healthcare professionals with direct patient contact and special needs persons 65 years of age and older with appointments.
The agency has asked the public to not go to any of the DOH-Monroe locations without an appointment for services, including COVID-19 vaccines, for the safety of its staff and clients. The vaccine will not be provided without an appointment.
Congregating outside of health department facilities increases the opportunity for person-to-person transmission of the virus, the release stated. On Wednesday morning, a line had formed outside of the Gato Building in anticipation of receiving the vaccine.
DOH-Monroe officials said department staff have been overwhelmed with phone calls and emails from residents seeking the vaccine, which they anticipate receiving in the near future.