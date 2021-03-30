Just one week after KCI Technologies won the contract last August to oversee a sweeping redesign of Duval Street, the consulting firm laid off the project manager and the firm’s entire planning department, which was expected to play a lead role in the project.
In addition, the KCI consultant in charge of storm water oversight along Duval, Shahin Shafiq, resigned from KCI after the contract was awarded. The abrupt change in the project team is concerning to city officials, and Mayor Teri Johnston has asked city Attorney Shawn Smith to look into whether the city is locked into the contract or can consider another engineering firm.
“It really is a huge switch,” Johnston said about the change in the originally-promised personnel. “I gave a great deal of consideration to the fact Heidi [Siegel, lead project manager] had a great deal of experience with the city. She has worked on a number of previous projects.
“This does warrant a conversation. I would want to reach out to KCI to see how we’re going to make up this knowledge gap.”
Assistant City Manager Patti McLaughlin also has questions she wants answered this week, when KCI is scheduled to appear at Wednesday’s Key West City Commission meeting.
“I am concerned that the team assigned to the Duval project is no longer with KCI,” she said.
The loss of lead manager Siegel, who had been researching the project for almost a year before the contract was awarded to KCI on Aug. 19, 2020, Bradley Benmoshé, the urban designer and three other members of the KCI planning department undercuts Phase One of a three-phased undertaking proposed by KCI. In a project team organizational chart presented to city commissioners, the emphasis for Phase One was on consensus building within the Key West community and an exploration of whether the ideas generated would be compatible with the city’s myriad structural challenges, including crowded streets, narrow sidewalks, historic building and regular storm flooding. Siegel and Benmoshé were in overall charge of Phase One, which included multiple other team leaders from both KCI and two subcontractors it had hired for the project.
Siegel told The Key West Citizen she had been hearing rumors that her department might be in jeopardy a few weeks before the Aug. 19, 2020, presentation of the firm’s qualifications to city commissioners. But when she asked, she was told, “no, you’re good. Go win Key West,” she said.
One week later, the entire five-person KCI planning department was let go.
“The timeline of the end of my time as an employee of KCI has always bothered me. There was a team behind me of five talented planning professionals who also lost their jobs. After we won the contract on Aug. 19, there was a collective sigh of relief and a sense of accomplishment. On Aug. 26, to be told I would be unemployed in six weeks and to have to turn around and let three of my staff members go within that week was just heartbreaking,” Siegel said in an email, adding that she had been in the process of hiring a sixth person in her department when it was dissolved.
KCI was one of two finalists among the six firms that submitted proposals to the city’s request for qualifications for an overhaul of Duval Street. Both KCI and Stantec Consulting Services made lengthy presentations to city commissioners at the Aug. 19, 2020 meeting. KCI was approved by a 6-1 vote, with Commissioner Billy Wardlow voting no, to begin negotiating a scope of services, work order deliverables and budgets.
The contract, which was signed Oct. 26, 2020, states that the city can terminate the agreement with or without cause at any time and that if terminated, KCI would be paid for services performed up to that date. Smith said he will give a legal opinion to city commissioners at their meeting Wednesday, March 31.
Bruce Reed, KCI Regional Practice Leader and the contract manager on the Duval Street project, did not return repeated calls for comment by press time. However, in an interview with The Citizen two weeks ago, before the scope of the layoffs were known, he said KCI had selected a replacement for Siegel.
“That [replacement] hasn’t been discussed yet [with city officials]. But we have a very well-qualified person. They are very familiar with Key West,” Reed said. He did not mention the other KCI employees who had been laid off.
Siegel said when she asked last year why the planning department was being dissolved, she was told that KCI didn’t want to be in the planning business anymore. While one of the other subcontractors listed on the Duval Street project organization chart, Dover, Kohl and Partners, does have planning expertise, Siegel said they were only slated to be a part of the overall project team.
“They [subcontractors] do have planning. But they were just a component of it [the KCI project team]. I was going to lead the project from start to finish,” Siegel said. “Planners bring a specific skill set that all of Task 1, the visioning, is dependent on. There is certainly a role for landscape architects and engineers later in the project, but you can’t get to those phases without a proper planning process. It was my background in historic preservation and community visioning that was key to Task 1.”
Task 1 is the initial first step in Phase One.
KCI also ran afoul of expectations on Jan. 18 this year, when it submitted a proposed $1.5 million budget for its first task order. Mayor Johnston said she and others were taken aback at that amount of money because it had not been budgeted and was larger than the slow rollout of the phased project that she expected.
“It’s been a rocky start,” she said about the city’s relationship with KCI.
The Duval Reimagined project will involve three phases and will be completed in multiple steps as the city finds money to pay for the work. The first phase is community outreach and feasibility, including an assessment of storm drainage and traffic needs. The second phase is engineering and the third phase would implement the approved design, including zoning, construction and maintenance. The project is expected to take several years to complete.