Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office on Jan. 23 announced “unprecedented legislation to empower educators, protect teachers from overreaching school unions and raise teacher pay.” However, in Monroe County, most teachers belong to the union and all new teachers’ starting salary is higher than the minimum teacher’s pay that DeSantis is highlighting.
The release said, “Since 2020, the governor has secured more than $2 billion in funding for teacher pay, the largest pay increase for teachers in Florida history. This funding has allowed Florida to achieve an average starting teacher salary of $48,000 for the 2022-2023 school year, meeting and exceeding Florida’s goal of an average starting teacher salary of $47,500. The Governor is proposing an additional $200 million to continue raising teacher pay, bringing the total to $1 billion for teacher pay in his recommended budget for the next year.”
Monroe County District Superintendent Theresa Axford said, “I applaud the governor’s initiatives to increase teacher pay. The average median income for Monroe County now lies at more than $100,000. The starting salary for teachers in Monroe is $56,800. Although this is a significant improvement, there is still a wide gap between what teachers are paid and the cost of living here. The governor’s consistent commitment to increasing pay for teachers is changing the educational landscape in Florida. I support him wholeheartedly in this.”
DeSantis proposed a “Teacher’s Bill of Rights” that empowers educators to be leaders in their classrooms, enact paycheck protection, reduce terms for school board members from 12 to eight years and invest another $1 billion in teacher pay.
He added he sought “transparency” in how school unions operate, and said he’d “fight against school union haggling that holds teachers and their salary increases hostage. Partisan groups should not be given special privileges.”
Axford said, “The Monroe County School District has an excellent working relationship with the United Teachers of Monroe and I am sure that union leadership welcome accountability measures that insure teacher protection and rights such as a Teacher’s Bill of Rights.”
Holly Hummell-Gorman, president of United Teachers of Monroe, the district’s union, said “Our teachers and educational support staff stand united to make sure every child’s education is full of excitement and love of learning that prepares them for college or the workforce.”
“Our students’ needs are always the focus in Monroe County’s traditional public schools. Yet there is a mass exodus of educators and educational staff due to the tangled web of laws and rules in Florida that govern our pay. Our students deserve to have professionally-trained teachers in their classrooms, learning the content and critical thinking skills necessary to become responsible citizens of our community. Instead, many of our students are being supervised by a substitute in a gymnasium, auditorium, or media center. Teachers and staff are leaving at an alarming rate, in large part due to the policies implemented under Gov. DeSantis. And this announcement is not improving that fact.”
Hummell-Gorman continued “The majority of Florida’s parents remain focused on ensuring that every child gets the education that he or she deserves in our traditional public schools despite Governor DeSantis funneling billions of taxpayer dollars to vouchers for private schools and for-profit charter schools who don’t have the same standards as our schools operate under.”
“Our members have a powerful voice in advocating for strong public schools that serve the needs of every child who walks through our doors. We (unions) improve working conditions and therefore the learning conditions of our students.”
Hummell-Gorman concluded, “Governor DeSantis touts that Florida is the Free State; it doesn’t feel free to public-school teachers and education staff professionals that want the freedom to choose to belong to our union.”
Under “paycheck protection,” the DeSantis release said “The governor’s proposal will create more accountability and transparency for public sector unions, including K-12 teacher unions and higher education unions. This proposal will require school unions to represent at least 60% of employees eligible for representation, an increase over the current 50% threshold.”
This also is not an issue in the Keys. Hummell-Gorman said, “I don’t know what our exact membership density is, but we are well over 75% districtwide in the instructional bargaining unit. Support staff hovers between 50 to 60% membership. But, we are growing each day.
DeSantis also spoke of allowing “state investigations into unions suspected of fraud, waste and abuse. Additionally, the proposal will require annual audits and financial disclosures for unions.
Again, this does not appear germane here. Hummell-Gorman said, “As for the financial audits, yes, one of our national affiliates, American Federation of Teachers (AFT) requires that local unions conduct an audit annually which we submit to the AFT and our members through their worksite building representatives. If you are a small local[ity] (like we are), we are not required to have a professional CPA conduct the audit, as that can get expensive. So, we ask for volunteers who are independent of our financial practices and they follow the guidelines and processes that are laid out by the AFT. In other words, it is not me nor the UTM treasurer who can volunteer to serve in this capacity.”
School board vice chair Dr. Sue Woltanski said, “Our community needs and expects high quality public schools. Tallahassee’s constant attack on public schools and teachers’ unions is exhausting and unhelpful. I do not believe making school boards and school board races more partisan is good for our schools or our children. We need to remain laser focused on what our kids need and not be constantly distracted by state and national political agendas.”