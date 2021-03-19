The embattled Key West Housing Authority has hired a public information officer for the first time in its 83-year history to promote the authority’s operations.
Peter Batty Sr. has been hired at a $50,000 salary to handle public outreach for the authority, which has received complaints recently from some city officials over KWHA board transparency, as well as from some tenants living in its public housing developments.
Batty, former chairman of Keys Energy and a permanent deacon at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, said he hasn’t had much interaction with KWHA in the past and is not versed in affordable housing. However, he said he has been a Key West resident for the past 35 years and has “a great knowledge of Key West.”
“The Housing Authority probably thought I would be a good communicator. It was my standing in the community that made them reach out to me,” Batty told The Key West Citizen on Wednesday. He went on to describe his new job as “to make sure people are aware of what the Housing Authority has done, what the Housing Authority does do and will continue to do for the people of Key West.”
Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman has been raising concerns about what he described as a lack of transparency from the KWHA board of commissioners, which manages 1,312 low-income housing units and oversees a $22 million budget. He said the authority website has been down for months and that an advertised Zoom link to the KWHA March 15 meeting was inoperable. When Kaufman went to Monday’s board meeting in person, he and other speakers were not allowed into the KWHA board room at 1400 Kennedy Drive, but had to address the five-person board from the lobby via a microphone and video camera.
“They didn’t broadcast live. They didn’t give an explanation,” Kaufman said about the cancelled Zoom broadcast on Monday. “They had the public sitting in the lobby. It’s not that big.”
Batty said the reason the public was not allowed to address KWHA commissioners in-person on Monday, unlike the February public meeting held in the same room, was because the board room is small and the commissioners wanted to maintain safe COVID-19 social distancing. He said an updated Zoom link was inadvertently left off of the public meeting notice for Monday’s board meeting.
“It [KWHA commission meeting] was Zoomed in February. The URL was not published for the March meeting. It simply slipped between the cracks,” Batty said.
As for the authority website, the public online face of the non-profit organization, it has been down for several months, although Batty did not know exactly how long. He said it was a priority of new Executive Director Randy Sterling to get it operational again and a redesigned webpage was launched this week.
Kaufman and Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said they were both concerned about what they consider a lack of communications between the KWHA and the public, including its 2,400-plus tenants.
“With our working population, our whole thing has been to add transparency. Those types of actions do not encourage public participation or input. And we all need that,” Johnston said about the lack of a KWHA website and the dropped Zoom link to Monday’s meeting.
Johnston wants to expand the five-person KWHA board of commissioners to seven members in order, she said, to include commissioners with more affordable housing and financing knowledge. Her proposal was on the agenda for the March 16 city commission meeting, which had to be postponed to March 31 because it wasn’t properly advertised.
Three of the five KWHA commissioners have been on the board for decades. Commissioner Roosevelt Sands Jr., has been on the board the longest, serving 56 years. Chairman Frank Toppino has been on the board for 30 years and Vice Chairman Robert Dean has served twice for a total of 44 years. Commissioners John Parks and Annette Mobley were appointed in 2003 and 2018, respectively.
Kaufman said he welcomes working with Batty.
“I think they [KWHA commissioners] know they have a problem. They hired Peter Batty. They need to fix these messes,” he said Wednesday.
By “messes,” Kaufman said he is referring to the dilapidated condition of several of the KWHA-managed properties, including Robert Gabriel apartments, 201 Truman Ave.; George Allen J.Y. Porter Place, 1823 Fogarty Ave.; and the Senior Citizens Plaza, 1400 Kennedy Drive. He is also concerned that the KWHA-built and managed Poinciana Gardens Senior Living complex, 1664 Dunlap Drive, continues to be unable to attract enough tenants to meet its mortgage obligations and needs a bailout from the city and Monroe County.
“City Hall is receiving significant, extreme complaints from tenants of the Housing Authority,” Kaufman told The Citizen. “We hear people in the Housing Authority are afraid to complain. That needs to change. If there are tenants who fear retaliation, that is not good. Tenants should feel comfortable about raising legitimate concerns about their living conditions.”
Batty said the complaints cited by Kaufman and other city officials are “hearsay,” made by people who are repeating complaints from other tenants. The “vast majority” of the KWHA’s 2,400 residents are happy, he said.
“We have in place work order forms people can fill out. We take care of things,” Batty said. “The ones that rise to the top are the life-safety issues. The others we take care of as soon as we absolutely can.”