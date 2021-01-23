The Key West Chamber of Commerce, the support and advocacy organization for the local business community, has had a rough and unsettling year.
It took several pro-business political stances after the coronavirus hit that put it at odds with much of the Key West community.
Its long-time focus on supporting larger, more-established businesses has alienated smaller, “mom-and-pop” stores, leading almost 300 small business owners to spin off into their own trade group this past summer.
Several members in its top leadership ranks supported Chamber Executive Committee member Mark Rossi in his attempt to oust incumbent Mayor Teri Johnston last year, souring communications between the mayor and the business community just as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the city, which ravaged local companies and their employees.
And it actively campaigned against two of the three cruise ship referenda — which all passed overwhelming in November — including supporting an advertising campaign that, according to a published news story, was secretly funded by the cruise line industry. The postcard ads spewed false and inflammatory claims about how the ship-limiting referenda would gut funding for local police and fire services, angering many of the residents who received them.
“There’s an over-emphasis on politics in the work of the Chamber. It’s unnecessary in a lot of ways,” said Scott Atwell, who left as Chamber Executive Vice President in January after 14 months on the job.
Atwell himself successfully beat back an attempt by four of the Chamber’s eight-member executive committee in November when, saying they were unhappy with his performance, asked him to resign. Atwell refused, and once the full board of directors and membership at-large learned of the attempt to force him out, the push to resign was withdrawn. Atwell had a job performance evaluation less than a month after he was asked to leave that, he said, gave him flying colors.
“Whatever issues they had with me evaporated in 30 days,” he said.
LEADERSHIP IGNORES MEMBERS
In addition to the request for Atwell’s resignation, there are other recent examples of the top leaders speaking for the full Chamber membership without consulting them. When the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary rolled out a proposed “blueprint” last year to protect dwindling fish species and coral reefs, the Chamber Board of Directors formally came out against the plan — which could close sections of the Sanctuary to the recreational fishing and diving businesses that are Chamber members — three days before Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman was scheduled to speak at a membership luncheon to outline the plan and answer any questions.
“With the different issues the Chamber has stood up for, it appears they have struggled to represent their entire membership. The issues they have taken a stand on are very contentious,” said Johnston.
“My preference would be to fly at 30,000 feet and deal with issues that are going to impact the long-term good of the community, not hand-to-hand combat,” Atwell said about the Chamber’s political efforts.
CHAMBER ENTRENCHED LEADERSHIP
Even some of its members have begun to complain about how Chamber management has for years been a revolving door for the same, small group of people who are repeatedly put into top leadership positions, keeping Chamber initiatives stagnant instead of changing to meet variable economic times. The reason for the lack of new faces in top management levels is due in part to how Chamber governance is structured and has led to member criticism that too few people have too much power over Chamber policies, positions and projects.
John Padget, Key West resident since 1990, local philanthropist and education advocate, did not renew his personal membership in the Chamber for 2021, after being a member for 20-plus years. He was concerned that the Chamber board took a strong stance against the cruise ship initiatives without a formal survey of its members.
“The residents have spoken,” Padget said about the November vote. “Now, I hope the Chamber takes the lead to bring fresh retail and entertainment concepts to our city. Without large cruise ship passengers in town for only a few hours, we must cater to the visitors that will be coming, and attract locals downtown. Our community can do it.”
At the Chamber entry level are the members at-large, who total approximately 500 and pay a minimum membership fee of $343 depending on their type of business. Above them is a 21-member board of directors that has voting power on issues and projects. Above the board of directors is an eight-member — now nine for 2021 — executive committee that selects many of those issues and projects that are then deliberated by the board.
From there, the grip on power in the Chamber narrows considerably. While members at-large elect 12 of the 21 members of the board of directors, the other nine are appointed by a “nominating committee,” which is comprised of the current president, the three most recent past presidents willing to serve and any past presidents currently on the board of directors. The nominating committee alone determines which candidates for president, 1st vice president, 2nd vice president, treasurer and secretary will be presented to the board for a vote. Consolidating power even further, a new president and the nominating committee appoint the entire executive committee, which newly-elected Chamber President Suzanne Moore said tends to be “the decision-maker for the board [of directors].”
Because some of the same people are repeatedly elected president by the board of directors, the nominating and executive committees are often comprised of the same people year after year, creating an insiders’ fiefdom. For example, the most recent past president, Greg Sullivan, Senior District Manager for Monroe County for Waste Management, was president three times; in 2007, 2017 and 2020. Melissa Kendrick, President and CEO of the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum, was president in 2001 and 2006. And five other past presidents served multiple, separate terms stretching back to the Chambers’ beginnings in 1922.
“You’re never going to see this organization evolve until past presidents lose their grip on power,” said a Chamber member last week, asking not to be identified. “It’s a horrific governing structure.”
The latest repeat president is Moore, an associate broker at Keller Williams Key West Compass Realty. She was sworn in as the 2021 president this past Tuesday, Jan. 19, at a membership luncheon. But she previously served as president in 2018. She said finding people to agree to become president is not always easy.
“Not everybody wants to be president. It’s very time-consuming. It’s like having another full-time job,” she said.
But she also acknowledged that the executive committee officers and board of directors have sometimes not included members at large in the deliberations that set agendas for the Chamber as a whole.
“It has happened in the past. I have heard members complain about that,” she said in a wide-ranging interview with The Key West Citizen on Jan. 15.
Moore said her priorities over her one-year term include improving communications with the membership and to “represent our members better.” She also wants to establish a strong succession plan “so we wouldn’t have to have the same presidents each year, to get some new blood.”
But she also argued that the Chamber was not involved as much as it may have appeared in some of the more contentious issues in Key West over the past year. While the Chamber did take an official position opposing two of the three cruise ship referenda, it was actually local restauranteur Bill Lay who took the “Protect Our Jobs,” anti-referenda campaign to a new level. Lay was not officially representing the Chamber she said, when he held public meetings to educate Key West residents and workers about what he claimed would be a negative impact on the local economy. However, Lay is first vice president at the Chamber, on the executive committee and his public stance on the potential impact of limiting cruise ships in Key West mirrored that of the Chamber.
And when the inflammatory and negative cruise referenda advertising began, Moore said the Chamber was caught unaware.
“When we saw those ads, we were appalled. There was nothing we could do about it,” she said, adding, “We didn’t even know who to call. We had no influence in that at all.”
COVID-19 BUSINESS RESTRICTIONS OBJECTIONS
The coronavirus crisis again put the Chamber at odds with city officials — and many residents — with its opposition to several city-ordered attempts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including mask requirements, indoor restaurant/bar service, a ban on bar seating inside restaurants and a New Year’s Eve curfew. Because city commissioners were trying to walk an unknown line between keeping businesses open and citizen health, they backtracked on some of their initial restrictions. As a result, visitors — many of them flouting the city’s mask requirements — packed Key West streets over the summer and fall, leading to a massive spike in local COVID-19 cases.
Moore said that many of the Chamber business owners who spoke out at city commission meetings against the virus emergency orders were representing themselves, not the Chamber. In addition, she said, the COVID-19 restrictions the Chamber did publicly oppose were because they appeared at odds with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ coronavirus orders. The Chamber was only questioning whether Johnston, as mayor, had the legal right to impose them, she said.
Then, in what it said was a compromise when city commissioners considered shutting down Key West on New Year’s Eve to avoid the possibility of a super spreader event, the city’s Health and Business Advisory Task Force recommended a one-night, 1 a.m. curfew so local bars and restaurants wouldn’t lose the end-of-the-year economic bonanza. The Key West City Commission, after a long discussion, not only shot down the 1 a.m. proposal but put in place a 10 p.m. curfew on each of the three New Year’s Eve weekend nights.
Moore, several tourism industry leaders and local health officials make up that task force. But again, Moore said the Chamber did not lead the push for a 1 a.m. curfew. She said the later curfew was proposed by the two health officials on the task force, Dr. John Norris, Chief of Staff at the Lower Keys Medical Center, and Bob Eadie, Monroe County Health Officer.
“It was the health department people,” Moore said. “We listened.”
But that is not how Eadie remembers it. He said both he and Dr. Norris wanted a 10 p.m. curfew but only agreed to the 1 a.m. recommendation because it was clear task force members would not go along.
“The health people [on the task force] were all the same way. If this is what we can get for a quarantine, it’s better than nothing,” he said. “If the group felt that it [1 a.m. curfew] was ok, I would go along with it.”
MAYORAL RACE
Moore also said that the Chamber never formally endorsed Mark Rossi, a member of the Chamber executive committee, in his campaign against Johnston last year. But several members of the executive committee did.
“That was certainly perceived by some people in town that the Chamber ran somebody against Teri Johnston,” Moore said, adding in a message to the mayor, “We are here to support you. We do want to communicate with you.”
Johnston said she wants to keep communication lines open with the Chamber. But she also plans to include two other local business organizations in her decision-making, not just the Chamber.
“The Chamber has always been in the forefront but we have three very strong organizations,” the mayor said. “We do need to work hand in hand with all three business organizations if we’re going to be a successful tourist destination.”
The other two business groups are the Key West Business Guild, which spun off from the Chamber in 1978 because, it was reported at the time, the Chamber had not given the same support to gay-owned businesses as its other members; and the “Key West Mom & Pops,” a group of more than 270 small, owner-operated local businesses that formed their own organization this summer rather than join the Chamber.
MOM & POPS
Paul Menta, the owner of Key West First Legal Run, founded the Mom & Pops along with Mark Gambuzza, owner of Uva Wine Shoppe. Menta said he previously was a member of the Chamber but left because “I just didn’t agree with the decisions the board was making.”
When the coronavirus hit, Gambuzza and Menta had been talking about how to share information between small, owner-operated businesses. They put up a private Facebook page that immediately drew more than 200 members, many believing there wasn’t a place within the Chamber political structure for them.
“I think they had a formula there that’s worked for a long time,” Menta said about the Chamber. “But there needs to be a unity. Business is business. We don’t want to alienate other businesses. I feel that’s been done to us in the past.”
Still, Menta is excited about working closer with the Chamber now that Moore has become president. He said he and Gambuzza met with Moore recently and were impressed with her vision.
“I love where she’s going to take this,” he said. “If the Chamber and the [Business] Guild, the hotels and others are all on the same page, it makes a bigger presence to the city. It gives [city officials] better guidance, especially on the tougher subjects.”
That is exactly where Moore said she wants to go: to construct a more coordinated, powerful political voice from the entire business community to city officials.
STILL RELEVANT?
In fairness, the Chamber’s mission is to “serve our members and maintain a viable economy for the business and working people of Key West.” It does not profess to represent the health and welfare of all city residents. That is the job of city government. But with the lightning-fast changes in the coronavirus-impacted business climate, and the wide divisions in political opinions that have followed, how relevant is the Key West Chamber of Commerce to the present-day health and financial wellbeing of the city?
“I think it is,” said former executive vice president Atwell. “The Chamber still gets asked its opinion on things. But it could be a lot more relevant if it was a little more centric in its operations and politics and took a larger view of the challenges facing Key West.”
“They have a lot of new people and on the [Chamber] board,” said a hopeful Menta. “They’re looking at what they have to do. There is a new game plan, a new marketing plan.”
“You could say that about Chambers across the country. It’s the biggest challenge, to be relevant, to stay relevant,” Moore said.
Toward that end, the Chamber is focusing on public relations, hoping to improve its image in the Key West community. It is publishing, for the first time, a 60-page magazine filled with articles about businesses that are doing well and the myriad contributions the Chamber makes in the community, including student scholarships and teacher appreciation gifts. It is also shooting a video it wants to show throughout the community showcasing Chamber contributions and interactions with residents.
“A lot of people in the community don’t know all the help the Chamber provides,” Moore said.
She also wants to create a new, 18-month strategic plan for Chamber operations. The plan will include goals such as fostering better relationships with city officials by assigning a specific Chamber board member to each commissioner, increasing Chamber membership via a membership drive and improving its leadership reputation with its members.
“We decided if we have issues, we will survey all the members,” Moore promised. “We want to be able to communicate with our members better. We want to represent our members better.”
But on the political front, she is making no promises. When asked how the Chamber will treat the latest effort to derail the approved cruise ship limits — a state senator has introduced legislation giving the state, not Key West, authority to regulate its seaport — Moore is non-committal, again claiming the Chamber has no sway over the matter.
“We’re going to have to sit back and see what happens. Right now, we don’t have any influence. It will be an on-going topic of discussion,” she said.
But she also pointed out that the Key West attractions industry, which includes boating, diving and fishing expeditions, and businesses in the first three blocks of Duval Street off the seaport — the local businesses arguably most impacted by a reduction in cruise passenger visits — are all “big members, big supporters” of the Chamber.
“Our primary focus is to ensure our businesses stay open,” she says, before adding a more inclusive note, “It’s a changing environment. We have to adapt to what the city wants, what the people of Key West want.”