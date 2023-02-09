A report at the onset of the Thursday, Feb. 9, Islamorada Village Council meeting will be given by Capt. Jon Reynolds, president of South Atlantic Fishing Environmentalists, who is calling for support of increased conservation measures to address fishing pressures within spawning grounds.

Islamorada seal

At a meeting of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, as well as in media, Reynolds has called for creating additional habitat through an artificial reef program, the focus of the agenda item. The meeting in the village — nicknamed “Sport Fishing Capital of the World” — begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Founders Park Community Center and will consider several ordinances regarding amendments to the Comprehensive Land Use Plan and consideration of methodology on possible charitable contributions from village taxpayers to area not-for profits.

