A controversial proposal to build a 15 million-square-foot industrial park on farmland outside Miami-Dade County’s Urban Development Boundary heads back for a second public hearing next week after the developer sought more time to address concerns raised during an initial hearing in May.
Aligned Real Estate Holdings is asking the Miami-Dade County Commission to move the UDB so the conglomerate can rezone and develop roughly 800 acres just south of Florida Turnpike Exit 9 as the South Dade Logistics and Technology District.
The proposed district, to be developed in phases, would include 9.3 million square feet of warehousing as well as related light industrial uses, restaurants, banks, convenience stores and 150 hotel rooms.
The developers requested more time during the Miami-Dade County Commission’s May hearing to address a few commissioners’ concerns about the project’s proximity to a residential area after a 6-6 split vote was called. One commissioner was absent.
The second request for more time followed in June. Jeff Bercow, attorney for Aligned Real Estate, told the Florida Keys Free Press that he was drafting a voluntary hiring and wage commitment package to guarantee a percentage of the new jobs created by the district go to locals.
Bercow has said the development would create 11,750 permanent direct jobs, with another 6,000 indirect and induced jobs. The construction phases are expected to create 13,000 temporary jobs.
In May, Bercow said he had 675 letters and emails in support of the development. The project aims to reverse long commutes for South Dade residents working elsewhere and reinvigorate job growth in an area that has otherwise stagnated following Hurricane Andrew in 1992, he said.
The industrial site is projected to generate $13 million in taxes annually, and a Fortune 50 company, whose name cannot be disclosed, will occupy the site, Bercow said.
Last year, Miami-Dade planning staff recommended denial of the applicant’s request to move the UDB and rezone the property, noting that 202 parcels are already available inside the UDB that would be suitable for the project.
The planning board, however, approved the project and forwarded it to the Miami-Dade County Commission for consideration.
Monroe County, Islamorada, Key West, the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce have all formally opposed the project due to concerns over environmental and hurricane evacuation impacts.
Environmentalists say the industrial center would be built on top of flood-prone land that recharges the Biscayne Aquifer. The area, which is 2 miles from Biscayne Bay, is also designated as a coastal high hazard zone, which makes it one of the first areas to evacuate for a hurricane.
The South Florida Water Management District too has raised concerns over the development’s projected consumption of 231,000 gallons of water per day. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services also asked Aligned to withdraw its application since the project would replace farmland.
Aligned’s request will be heard with other zoning applications from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Miami-Dade County Commission chambers on the second floor of the Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 N.W. 1st St. in Miami.