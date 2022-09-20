A controversial proposal to build a 15 million-square-foot industrial park on farmland outside Miami-Dade County’s Urban Development Boundary heads back for a second public hearing next week after the developer sought more time to address concerns raised during an initial hearing in May.

Aligned Real Estate Holdings is asking the Miami-Dade County Commission to move the UDB so the conglomerate can rezone and develop roughly 800 acres just south of Florida Turnpike Exit 9 as the South Dade Logistics and Technology District.