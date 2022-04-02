The Monroe County Commission in February approved a resolution supporting Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay’s request that the Florida Department of Transportation place a visual barrier along U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 109 to discourage congestion caused by motorists looking at raft-up boaters on Barnes Sound.
Now, Ramsay’s request has been fulfilled, as FDOT will install approximately 4,400 linear feet of screening on the black, chain-link fence. The agency anticipates that the installation will occur within six to eight weeks.
“This will provide a temporary barrier while the department reviews the viability of longer-term solutions,” said Tisha Burgher, FDOT communications manager.
The congestion is caused by motorists who slow down to look at boaters on “Bikini Beach.” Boaters are attracted to the shallow area along the highway, often pulling their watercraft up to the fence line and wading and frolicking in the water.
The view has caused traffic to slow to speeds well below the posted 55 mph speed limit, causing backups of up to 2 miles in each direction, Ramsay said. The area has also seen an uptick in rear-end collisions, and when Monroe County fire and rescue crews answer those calls, emergency vehicles arriving to the scene create even more chaos on the road, Ramsay said.
Additionally, some motorists heading south on U.S. 1 increase their rates of speed up to dangerous levels once they pass the area in an effort to make up for lost time.
Ramsay was pleased that the county’s request was fulfilled.
“As we notified the state, that area has caused a lot of congestion and rear-end collisions. We think this is needed, and we think this is going to make our roads safer and make traffic flow smoother throughout the area,” he said.
Ramsay credited the state for working swiftly in the best interest of public safety.
“I do appreciate the FDOT for taking this seriously, as this has been a big issue in the Upper Keys. I want to thank the Monroe County Commission, who has been supportive of the resolution, to back me on this,” he said.
FDOT has acknowledged the problem at that location but had been reluctant without commission support to block the view since U.S. 1 is a designated scenic highway.
In a letter to Ramsay, the Florida Keys Scenic Corridor Alliance said its board had discussed potential options to lessen the distraction of motorists in the area during a meeting in February.
“A motion was made to approve a hedge planting of native-appropriate species such as mangroves and/or buttonwoods and that the species are not allowed to grow above fence height,” the letter reads.
As the situation continues to develop, FKSCA upholds the mission to enhance the scenic image, preserve the heritage and diversity, and promote the natural beauty of the Florida Keys Scenic Corridor, and will likely work with agencies to achieve a solution that best serves the environment, according to a representative.