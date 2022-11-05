State transportation officials will soon start studying replacing the Florida Keys’ most iconic bridge, but actual construction on Seven Mile Bridge still could be years away.

The Florida Department of Transportation has included the $500 million-plus project in its current FDOT Five-Year Work Program and the Project Development and Environmental study is tentatively scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2023, according to FDOT spokeswoman Tish Burgher.

