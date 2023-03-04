With air traffic poised to reach or beat pre-pandemic levels this year, the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded nearly $1 billion from President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law to 99 airports across the country, including $13 million to the Key West International Airport for the terminal expansion project.
The funding helps meet the growing demand for air travel and invests in key areas to help get travelers in and out of airports more quickly. It also will improve the passenger experience by investing in new baggage systems, larger security checkpoints and improved ground transportation, according to a news release from the FAA. Other projects increase terminal sustainability and improve accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Several grants will address the needs of aging air traffic control towers. The investments will go to airports in 47 states and two territories, the release stated.
“Americans deserve the best airports in the world, and with demand for air travel surging back, this funding to improve the passenger experience couldn’t come at a more urgent time,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “These grants will make it faster and easier to check your bags, get through security and find your gate, all while creating jobs and supporting local economies.”
The $13 million in grant funds will go toward the Key West International Airport’s Concourse A Terminal Expansion Program, the cost of which totals $114 million.
“This is great news for Key West International Airport as we continue construction on the Concourse A project,” said Richard Strickland, executive director of county airports. “We are very appreciative of this funding, which will allow us to add projects back into the program that we had initially cut from the budget during value engineering.”
Those projects include renovations and improvements to the terminal building to accommodate an expanded security checkpoint with four lanes and added support spaces, as well as improved accessibility features including a new administrative bridge. Construction began in late 2022 and updates can be viewed at http://www.eyw.com/concourse-a.
The projects come as business at the airport continues to soar. In 2021, 1,422,061 passengers traveled through Key West International Airport, which set records because of the strong recovery in post-COVID-19 domestic air travel. The 2022 headcount came in at 1,365,179, about 4% less, according to county airport officials.
The airport has significantly increased the number of flights and carriers, with six airlines serving Key West — Allegiant, American, Delta, JetBlue, United, and Silver. The increase in flights and passengers has made for more cramped conditions inside the airport and some delays in the disembarking of passengers.
The new construction is one of the most ambitious projects undertaken at one of the county’s two airports.
Breaking ground in November 2022, Monroe County has sold more than $41 million in municipal bonds and received more than $70 million in transportation grants that will help fund the renovation and construction of the new 48,000-square-foot Concourse A, complete with jet way bridges similar to those found at other larger airports.
The largest portion of the grants was $39.8 million provided by the Florida Department of Transportation. The balance combines COVID-19 Relief Grants, the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant funds.
One of the first significant milestones in the project was the completion of passenger tunnels allowing travelers to go from the existing gates out to the tarmac safely and shielding passengers from the ongoing heavy construction. In conjunction with construction crews, airport personnel designed the tunnels out of repurposed shipping containers featuring lighting, air conditioning and disabled access. The tunnels went into use in early January.
The project moved to its next phase in mid-January, laying the groundwork for the new concourse. The current work includes demolition of the concrete apron, making way for the installation of a foundation and utilities for the second-level concourse. Strickland told county commissioners at their Jan. 18 meeting that construction of the apron is expected to begin in February or March, with vertical construction scheduled to start in April.
The FAA funding is from one of the three aviation programs created through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law grants airports $1 billion in competitive funds each year for five years in order to expand terminal capacity, promote competition, increase energy efficiency, and improve accessibility for passengers across the nation.