With air traffic poised to reach or beat pre-pandemic levels this year, the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded nearly $1 billion from President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law to 99 airports across the country, including $13 million to the Key West International Airport for the terminal expansion project.

The funding helps meet the growing demand for air travel and invests in key areas to help get travelers in and out of airports more quickly. It also will improve the passenger experience by investing in new baggage systems, larger security checkpoints and improved ground transportation, according to a news release from the FAA. Other projects increase terminal sustainability and improve accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Several grants will address the needs of aging air traffic control towers. The investments will go to airports in 47 states and two territories, the release stated.

