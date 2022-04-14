The City of Marathon recently secured a little more $1 million from a federal fund to fix Coco Plum Bridge.
The federal funding means the City will be able to replace the bridge immediately, rather than make temporary fixes while waiting for other funding cycles from the state Department of Transportation.
“This is wonderful news,” Marathon Mayor John Bartus said.
Coco Plum Bridge is currently one-lane only; cars alternate passage headed south and north over the span. The repairs are made possible by the $350 billion American Rescue Plan of 2021 (ARPA). After distributions to the states, approximately $130 billion is divided between cities and counties.
Eligible uses of the funds include revenue replacement for government services affected by the COVID-19 health emergency such as pay for essential municipal employees and – as is the case for the bridge – investments in infrastructure.
“The good news is that we have already started the process,” said Carlos Solis, public works director for the City of Marathon, referencing the City’s work to determine the status of the bridge. “Our consultants are already under contract.”
The federal grant will pay for the replacement of the bridge superstructure, the decking; according to recent appraisals of the bridge, the abutments (supporting structure) of the bridges are in good condition.
Solis said designs for the new bridge “deck” should be available soon and the project to commence soon after. The City of Marathon hopes to complete the reconstruction by the end of 2022.
Coco Plum resident Jean Tarlton thanked the Council and City staff for their efforts.
“This is exciting and a big relief,” she said. “I want to thank everyone who worked on this project and moving it forward by thinking outside the box.”
The City of Marathon will install temporary signals at the bridge to ease traffic congestion during the construction period.