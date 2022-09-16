queen conch

National Marine Fisheries Service has proposed a rule to list queen conch as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

 Photo provided by NOAA

The National Marine Fisheries Service has proposed a rule to list queen conch as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, but the change will not automatically result in new prohibitions on take or new restrictions, but protective measures may be considered in a separate rule-making process.

Despite a multitude of fisheries management measures across their range, queen conch populations are depleted, with reduced densities that limit mate finding, reproduction and recruitment. Currently, it is illegal to harvest queen conch in the United States, but import of meat is allowed.

