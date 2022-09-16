The National Marine Fisheries Service has proposed a rule to list queen conch as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, but the change will not automatically result in new prohibitions on take or new restrictions, but protective measures may be considered in a separate rule-making process.
Despite a multitude of fisheries management measures across their range, queen conch populations are depleted, with reduced densities that limit mate finding, reproduction and recruitment. Currently, it is illegal to harvest queen conch in the United States, but import of meat is allowed.
The proposed rule does not create any additional, or more specific, prohibition on queen conch trade or harvest, according to Allison Garrett, NOAA Fisheries spokeswoman. However, the Endangered Species Act authorizes NOAA Fisheries to issue protective regulations it deems necessary and advisable for the conservation of threatened species. Under the Endangered Species Act, NOAA Fisheries may also prohibit any of the actions under section 9(a)(1) of the act for endangered species, including import into and export from the United States of the listed species, Garrett said.
If the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) were to determine that any protective regulations were necessary and advisable, or decide to extend any of the section 9(a)(1) prohibitions to queen conch, those protections would be implemented through regulations that would go through separate notice and comment to the public, according to Garrett.
Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have queen conch fisheries in territorial waters. There is also a federal queen conch fishery in St. Croix within the U.S. Virgin Islands. The proposed rule does not establish any new prohibitions on conch harvest for these or other jurisdictions. Harvesting queen conch is prohibited in Florida, according to Garrett.
NMFS has completed a comprehensive status review for the queen conch. After considering the status review report, and after taking into account efforts being made to protect the species, the agency determined that the queen conch is likely to become an endangered species within the foreseeable future throughout its range. The agency now proposes to list the queen conch as a threatened species under the ESA. Any protective regulations determined to be necessary and advisable for the conservation of the queen conch under ESA would be proposed in a subsequent action.
NOAA Fisheries is soliciting information to assist this listing determination, the development of proposed protective regulations, and designation of critical habitat within U.S jurisdiction.
WildEarth Guardians and Friends of Animals filed suit on July 27, 2016, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, challenging NOAA Fisheries’ decision not to list queen conch as threatened or endangered under the ESA. On Aug. 26, 2019, the court vacated the NMFS determination that listing queen conch under the ESA was not warranted and remanded the determination back to the NMFS for further review.
Following the 2019 ruling of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, NMFS announced the initiation of a new status review of queen conch and requested scientific and commercial information from the public
The queen conch may be the mascot of the Florida Keys, but the army of the Conch Republic is only a fraction of what it was. It took humans mere decades to nearly wipe out a species that has been around for 65 million years. The slimy, lumbering mollusk that pushes itself across the sea floor with a claw-like arm is no match for people taking them and impure water polluting their nearshore habitat.
Records show commercial fishermen harvested an average of 250,000 conch annually in the waters of the Keys and Bahamas in the mid-1960s, with a peak of 1 million taken in a single year. In 1987, there were 28,000 adult conch in the nearshore and offshore waters from Miami to Key West.
The breakthrough in attempting to rebuild queen conch populations came in 1997 when the scientists discovered that conchs are not reproducing nearshore, which ties directly to water quality and what is flushed down pipes and washed off roadways.
They changed course and simply started moving the conchs offshore. Researchers have investigated whether pesticides, detergents and other household cleaners are polluting nearshore waters and affecting the conch’s reproductive system.
Researchers suspect the conch’s bodies are absorbing synthetic chemicals in the cleaners — called endocrine disrupters — that are slowing the growth of their sex organs. The endocrine system, a complex network of glands and hormones that regulate growth and sexual maturation, include the ovaries and testes.
Information and comments on this proposed rule must be received by Nov. 7. Public hearing requests must be requested by Oct. 24. The listing in the Federal Registry can be found at https://www.federalregister.gov/ documents/2022/09/08/2022- 19109/endangered-and-threatened-wildlife-and-plants-proposed-rule-to-list-the-queen-conch-as-threatened.