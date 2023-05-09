The Tuesday, May 9, Marathon City Council session is expected to commence with several housekeeping issues before delving into a light overall agenda.
There is a proclamation recognizing the Guidance Care Clinic for its 50-year anniversary and establishing May 14-20 as Guidance Care Center Week in observance of that milestone accomplishment. There is also a formal request for approval of the 7-Mile Bridge Run on April 13, 2024.
Mayor Luis Gonzalez will recognize the Marathon Football Club as Florida Keys Soccer League (FKSL) champions. The team finished the season with 13 wins and two draws in 16 matches and beat Revolution in a riveting, highly attended soccer match April 9 at Matthew Gilleran Field in Key West.
Mel Montagne with Fair Insurance Rates for Monroe (FIRM) is expected to deliver a Keys property insurance update and the council is planning to prioritize topics for future council workshop sessions. Additional discussion surrounding community lighting standards and discounted permitting fees for businesses receiving Marathon Chamber of Commerce beautification grants, two subjects that arose from the April workshop, are also expected to be entertained.
At the April council workshop, Public Works and Engineering Director Carlos Solis reported on boat ramp and Sombrero Beach parking fees. He stated that despite appreciable revenue collections in the first 20 days fees were in force, software and camera “glitches” remained. Cameras intended to read vehicle and trailer plates are still not operational a full month after executing the fee schedule, rendering a quasi-honor system that the council is eager to conclude. Further discussion on how these new revenues will be accounted for in the 2023-2024 city budget, upon Councilman Jeff Smith’s urging last month, is also anticipated for review.
One piece of potential unfinished business, but not on the May agenda, involves proposed increases in city marina rates. At the April session, Smith expressed discomfort in increasing local, year-round rates for live-aboard owners, preferring to protect “local working people.” Marina Director Sean Cannon said then he would rework his proposal accordingly for the May meeting. The last increases the marina imposed for mooring and dock rates were in 2020.
The council voted to approve Ordinance 2023-05 “Electric Bicycles and Electric Personal Assistive Mobility Devices” in April and the final language is expected to be approved at Tuesday’s session.
Some of the language includes definitions of what constitutes a bicycle path and electric bicycles, and specifying that sidewalks are not considered paths. It also includes conditions regarding maximum speed limits, e-bike motor wattage, operator weight and specificity among various “classes” of e-bikes. While it is not unusual for government ordinance language to be overly encompassing and detailed, the fact remains that enforcement is an issue and the state fine for e-bike infractions is a mere $15.
Four ordinances are slated to be heard involving future land development rights (LDR) and density language in the city’s comprehensive plan. Ordinances 2023-06, 2023-07 and 2023-09 would amend portions of Marathon’s Comprehensive Plan involving transfer of density and building rights, while Ordinance 2023-08 would amend the city’s plan regarding live-aboard vessels.
Resolutions scheduled for adoption include 2023-46 which allows the city to accept RFQ’s submitted in both March and April, to have various tradesmen under contract to complete assorted projects for the city. Resolution 2023-49 would award a contract for upwards of $1,225,000 to Reynolds Construction, LLC for the Area 7 wastewater treatment plant filter upgrades. The disc filters were ordered last fiscal year but have not yet been received and a new platform needs to be constructed prior to installation of those disc filters. This project was awarded to Reynolds Construction as the lowest bidder.
Finally, ongoing debate continues regarding a conditional use permit request by La Palma 101 Inc., owned by developer Guillermo Torres, for their multi-use project on 104th Street. Resolution 2023-44 is on the agenda to ostensibly approve Torres’ request to split the parcel so he can sell them as affordable units. This was approved by the council in December through special consideration — administrative allocations — despite the pending DEO lawsuit against the city for its distribution of 300 ROGOs in 2018.
This special consideration has been a source of community concern. The project was completed in late 2022 but Torres was unable to secure certificates of occupancy because of the lawsuit. So, the council decided in December to allow the parcel split and make these affordable units available for rent to locals. Torres promised the council in February they would be made available to locals.
The meeting will be held at Marathon City Hall, 9805 Overseas Highway, at 5:30 p.m. It will be broadcast live at http://www.tikilive.com/show/city-of-marathon or https://cloud.castus.tv/vod/city-of-marathon, and can also be viewed on Comcast Xfinity channel 77.