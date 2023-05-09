The Tuesday, May 9, Marathon City Council session is expected to commence with several housekeeping issues before delving into a light overall agenda.

marathon seal

There is a proclamation recognizing the Guidance Care Clinic for its 50-year anniversary and establishing May 14-20 as Guidance Care Center Week in observance of that milestone accomplishment. There is also a formal request for approval of the 7-Mile Bridge Run on April 13, 2024.

