It’s deja vu all over again.
The Islamorada Village Council will hear a report on The Fills, a narrow area between Mile Marker 77 and Mile Marker 79 surrounded by water that is used by visitors for recreation, and from Mayor Buddy Pinder about halting the Florida Department of Transportation pedestrian bridge project, for which the moving of utilities began to facilitate the overpass at Founders Park.
Pinder’s Jan. 20 letter addressed to Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the state to halt the project and look at safety alternatives. He cites a 2016 FDOT feasibility study that said the overpass is unwarranted at a cost of $1.2 million. The current cost of $4.68 million, plus concern for aesthetics and questionable need for the project prompted the letter, which was approved by council at its last meeting. The completion date was expected in early 2022.
FDOT has been slow to respond to The Key West Citizen’s requests for information about the project’s incurred expenses thus far, and if Islamorada faces any liability for those costs, which were concerns expressed by council members and citizens.
The Feb. 4 meeting, which can be attended online, opens with a report from Monroe County Commissioner David Rice and a Freebee electric vehicle services presentation by Jason Spiegel, managing partner, followed by Pinder’s pedestrian bridge update.
There also are requests to purchase two new 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 trucks for the Wastewater and Public Works departments totaling $82,236; and an option to contract with Colin Baenziger & Associates to assist the council in conducting a search for a village manager at a cost of $26,000. Twelve firms bid on the contract, but three were deemed non-responsive and the lowest bid was Mercer Group, Inc. at $17,750 plus expenses not to exceed $2,250.
Baenziger served as the interim manager for Islamorada during its start-up phase in 1998-1999. Baenziger’s firm also was used in 2005 for the search to replace manager Bernie LaPira when he retired, according to Mary Swaney, village public information officer.
A resolution approving the 2020 update of the local mitigation strategy in order to qualify for certain mitigation grant funding is on the agenda as well.
The council also is to consider a request from FDOT to participate in a “connected and automated vehicle” pilot project on U.S. 1 within the Keys with the goal of developing a safer and more efficient transportation corridor. FDOT wants to partner with local governments that have a variety of vehicles regularly traveling on U.S. 1 to use roadside units to communicate with on-board units installed in the village’s fleet vehicles, as well as a real-time traffic signal performance monitoring system. Residents have long complained of traffic backups near Mile Marker 90 where two southbound lanes merge into one, and at Snake Creek Bridge, a drawbridge that can lead to stopped traffic flow and where water views slow gawkers from maintaining the 45-mph speed limit.
The council will hear citizens’ advisory committee updates from Parks and Recreation citizens’ advisory committee Chair Carolyn Wightman, which supported not raising fees at Islamorada Founders Park at this time, and the achievable housing citizens’ advisory committee chair Donna Wheeler, who at its recent meeting moved from vice chair to chair. Past Chair Rebekah Susa moved to vice chair, citing a need for more free time.
Lastly, under discussion, Pinder is sharing information about proposed services provided by Attention Media at a rate of $5,000 a month. Attention Media LLC, managed by Carlos E. Garcia, seeks to develop and implement a social media-focused community outreach content pilot program that focuses on improving transparency and expanding online communication efforts from Islamorada council members to the community. Content would be in the form of pictures, videos and sound that would be curated and produced by the company with direct input from council. The content would be available in an entirely different official website or in the village’s website and/or on social media accounts. The content creation process consists of the company working closely with each council member and includes attending events and/or meeting council members in different locations, in order to determine, and capture the necessary information required to produce content.