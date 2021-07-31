A former Monroe County Sheriff’s Office captain, fired for using racially charged language, is suing the sheriff, a defendant in a high-profile murder case and the defendant’s wife and attorney for defamation of character, sexual orientation discrimination and other charges.
Former Capt. Penny Phelps, who was fired by the agency in December 2019, filed a lawsuit in federal court this month, suing Sheriff Rick Ramsay, murder suspect Franklin Tucker, Tucker’s wife, Lauren Jenai, and Tucker’s attorney Cara Higgins.
Tucker is one of three defendants accused in the robbery of Paula Belmonte and the murder of Matthew Bonnett in 2017 on Stock Island. The murder has since been dubbed the Tree House Murder because the building where it took placed has been called locally the Tree House. Tucker and the two other suspects are awaiting trial.
Phelps was fired several weeks after a Sheriff’s Office recording in the Tree House Murder case was made public, in which Phelps told a fellow officer to act in an aggressive way that the black suspect would think a deputy is a “white supremacist” or “neo-Nazi.” The man, Rory “Detroit” Wilson, was a suspect in the Tree House Murder case and detectives were trying to positively identify without him knowing they suspected him of murder.
The lawsuit accuses of Ramsay and Higgins of defaming Phelps and Tucker, and Jenai of hatching a plan called “Operation Mayhem,” which comes from the movie “Fight Club,” to have Phelps removed from the case, which eventually occurred before she was fired.
Tucker and Jenai discussed the plan during jail-hour phone calls, which were recorded, the lawsuit stated.
“Project Mayhem was a premeditated plan to discredit plaintiff and Detective (Matthew) Pitcher,” the lawsuit stated. “That the plan included filing multiple Internal Affairs complaints against the two officers so that when questioned at Tucker’s murder trial, plaintiff and Det. Pitcher would have to respond that they were both subject to Internal Affairs investigation.
“That defendants Tucker and Jenai also aimed to have plaintiff removed from the investigation. That according to the plan, plaintiff’s removal from the investigation would create a false impression that plaintiff and Det. Pitcher engaged in misconduct, which may strengthen Tucker’s defense, and attack plaintiff’s credibility.”
On or about Sept. 15, 2019, Tucker began acting upon the preconceived and premeditated plan, Project Mayhem, and submitted a letter to the Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Department, alleging various complaints as to how the Tree House Murder was investigated, the lawsuit stated.
Tucker outlined criminal charges he wanted filed against Phelps, including filing false police reports, witness tampering, evidence tampering, manufacturing of evidence, destruction of evidence, coercion, conspiracy and false arrest, the lawsuit contended.
Phelps’ lawsuit accuses the sheriff and Tucker’s attorney Higgins of defaming Phelps and violating her law enforcement officers’ rights, which govern internal affairs investigations involving law enforcement officers and require information obtained during the investigation be confidential, the lawsuit stated.
Phelps claims Higgins released the phone call to various media outlets to “improperly obstruct, impede or interfere” with the investigation, the lawsuit stated.
“We will be filing the appropriate motions within the time periods set forth in the rules seeking to dismiss the complaint,” Higgins told The Key West Citizen.
Phelps, who is gay, accused Ramsay of sexual orientation discrimination, arguing he treated female and gay employees differentially than male heterosexual employees.
At the time of Phelps termination, Ramsay said: “After careful consideration of your conduct and the effect it has had on this agency and community, I cannot and will not, defend your actions. Accordingly, it’s my intention to withdraw your appointment to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.”
Ramsay reiterated that statement to The Key West Citizen on Friday.
“Her claims are ridiculous,” Ramsay told The Citizen. “It is clear to everyone why she was fired, and they are not reasons she is claiming.”
Phelps was replaced by an openly gay veteran law enforcement officer, Patty Thompson.