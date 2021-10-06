The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council is asking for anglers’ help to collect much needed data that will be used to shape fishery management regulations for such Florida Keys important species of fish as grouper.
For years, anglers and fishery managers have been calling for more and better data. The South Atlantic Council’s Citizen Science Program engages fishermen, scientists, and managers in creating projects to address research needs and help fill data gaps.
The program allows fishermen and others the opportunity to contribute information valuable to fisheries science and management, according to South Atlantic spokeswoman Kim Iverson.
The Council’s first Citizen Science Project “SAFMC Release” is expanding to allow private recreational anglers, as well as charter captains and commercial fishermen, the opportunity to provide details via a mobile app about shallow water grouper species that are released, Iverson said. In addition, the SAFMC release project will now be housed under the new customizable citizen science app, SciFish.
The number of released fish is growing along the South Atlantic coast because of increasing fishing pressure and regulations. While dockside interviews and other traditional data collection efforts provide information about species that are landed, limited data are available on released fish, Iverson said.
In June of 2019, the council’s Citizen Science Program began SAFMC Release as a pilot project, encouraging fishermen to voluntarily collect information on the release of scamp grouper via a mobile app. A partnership with the Atlantic Coastal Cooperative Statistics Program (ACCSP) helps ensure data quality and standards are met, making the data available for consideration in upcoming stock assessments and relevant management actions.
“Fishermen consistently express a desire to report to scientists and managers what they see on the water,” council chair Mel Bell said. “Grouper are highly valued by both recreational and commercial fishermen here in the South Atlantic region. Now, fishermen can be directly involved in helping scientists better understand what species of shallow water grouper are caught, as well as providing important details related to their release. Such data are very important in allowing for better estimations of how many of the released fish potentially survive after capture.”
The SAFMC Release project allows for data collection on all shallow water grouper managed by the council. In addition to Scamp, fishermen can use the SciFish mobile app to provide information on black grouper, coney, gag, graysby, red grouper, red hind, rock hind, yellowfin grouper and yellowmouth grouper. Data collected through the SAFMC Release project include length of the fish, depth of release, release condition, observed shark predation, and release treatment (e.g., use of a descending device or venting tool).
With its expansion, SAFMC Release will no longer be a stand-alone mobile app but a project under the new citizen science mobile app, “SciFish,” Iverson said.
SciFish is a customizable citizen science mobile app that will eventually house multiple projects developed by ACCSP partners including state and federal marine resource agencies and regional fishery management councils. SciFish is also designed to act as a citizen science hub, allowing users the ability to participate in multiple citizen science projects along the entire East Coast through a single mobile app, which is available for both iPhone and Android smartphones.
To participate in SAFMC Release and begin sharing data, fishermen can visit the SAFMC Release project webpage for information or contact Julia Byrd, Citizen Science Program Manager, at Julia.byrd@safmc.net or call 843-302-8493.