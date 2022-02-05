The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority board is considering two proposals that would give board members, top FKAA executives and their spouses and partners free health benefits indefinitely, even after resigning or retiring from the agency.
The two proposals were placed on the FKAA board’s consent agenda for its Tuesday meeting, which means they could be approved in bulk with no discussion. However, the items are going to be pulled from the agenda, according FKAA board Chair Bob Dean.
The board will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the new FKAA headquarters, 1100 Kennedy Drive in Key West.
Dean does not support the proposals, he told The Key West Citizen on Friday.
“Consideration to pass Resolution 22-02 approving the provision of post service health insurance coverage for members of the Board of Directors and their spouses or domestic partners after serving 8 or more years on the Board at no cost to the member,” one agenda item stated.
The other agenda item is to approve amendments to the contracts of the Executive Director Kerry Shelby, Deputy Executive Director Greg Veliz, and Internal/Compliance Auditor Tim Esquinaldo “to include health insurance coverage for their spouses or domestic partners after the expiration of their contracts.”
“Certain employees hired prior to 2004 have the benefit of post retirement-health insurance coverage,” FKAA staff wrote in a back-up memo to the other agenda item. “This benefit would be the same for board members who have over 8 years of service with the addition of their spouse and domestic partners. The provision of health insurance coverage be through inclusion in the Authority’s group insurance plan or through reimbursement of Medicare coverage.”
The coverage would apply to current and future board members, Shelby said.
Shelby supports pulling the items from the agenda on Tuesday, because FKAA legal staff has questions about the proposals.
Shelby did not know the exact or estimated costs of the proposals, but Shelby called the costs “minimal,” despite the FKAA being self-insured and health benefits being a major driver of employee expenses.
Dean told The Key West Citizen that “staff” proposed the agenda items and he does not support them, he said. Shelby called the proposal a “collaboration” between staff and the board.
As of Friday, board members Richard Toppino, Antoinette Appell and Nick Mulick did not return repeated telephone and text messages requesting comment. Board member Cara Higgins said she did not support the proposal and she has questions for staff about costs and other issues.
The FKAA is the Florida Keys’ largest water utility, and board members are selected by the governor.
The other Key West-based public utility, Keys Energy Services, currently does not offer such benefits to its board members, management staff and employees, according to utility spokesman Julio Torrado. The company had a policy in place prior to 1999 that gave health benefits after retirement for employees only, not their spouses or family.
Laura Weinstock, a human resources administrator at the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District, said their board of directors are “not eligible for much” since they are not full-time employees. If they want to participate in their benefits, it would be at their own cost. They are allowed to participate in the 457b retirement plan. A spokeswoman for the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative said their board of directors get “no benefits of any kind.”