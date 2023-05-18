Author Judy Blume, center, with commissioners David Rice, Michelle Lincoln, Mayor Pro Tem Holly Merrill Raschein, Mayor Craig Cates, and Jim Scholl, upon Blume being given an Honorary Conch certificate.
Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority Executive Director Greg Veliz addressed the Monroe County Commission on Wednesday, May 17, about a series of water line main breaks and the FKAA’s efforts replacing the aging main water line, which have caused traffic issues in the Upper Keys.
FKAA contractors just completed replacing 900 feet of piping under the water in the Tea Table Fill and workers are now replacing 5 miles of line from Mile Marker 79 to Mile Marker 84, according to Veliz. The FKAA is replacing the line with a 36-inch steel pipe, which portions are being placed under the southbound lanes of traffic on U.S. 1, which is causing the traffic to be diverted on the highway. Southbound traffic is being shifted to the northbound lane, and northbound traffic is shifted to the pull-over lane, but both lanes of traffic have remained open, Veliz said
Veliz expects that work to be completed by 2024, he told The Keys Citizen following his presentation. The FKAA then plans to start replacing nearly 2 miles of pipe on Windley Key and 5 miles of pipe on Plantation Key, Veliz said. However, the funding for Windley Key and Plantation work has not been secured, as well as the rest of the replacement work throughout the Florida Keys, Veliz said.
The cost of replacing the line is currently estimated to be between $8 to $10 million a mile, with the total cost of upgrading the line and the FKAA’s system, which included upgrades and work at the two Keys desalination plants and the plant in Florida City, at roughly $2 billion, Veliz said.
Veliz’s update comes after the FKAA had three major water main line breaks in March, which has led to the FKAA reducing water pressure throughout the Keys and the closing of schools, government offices and courthouses on March 9. The FKAA reduced the water pressure following the line breaks, but has gradually made small increases in pressure, Veliz told county commissioners.
Statute of Limitations
Also on Wednesday, the commissioners postponed voting on a proposal that could change how long county code enforcement officials have to prosecute code violations. The commission will vote on a proposed ordinance that would “clarify that Code Compliance prosecutions must be initiated within four years of the actual discovery of the violation by the Code Compliance Department,” not when the violation first occurred, the agenda item back-up memorandum stated.
“This proposed change would provide that this is an affirmative defense that the respondent carries the burden to raise and discharge before the Code Compliance Special Magistrate,” the memo stated. “The proposed ordinance would clarify that this section does not apply to prosecutions based upon failure to obtain a permit that work performed without a permit, such as development (including but not limited to construction or land clearing) is considered a continuing violation that continues until required after-the-fact permit(s) are obtained and closed out.”
Commissioner Michelle Lincoln requested, and the commission agreed, to postpone the item until the September meeting in Key Largo. Commissioner David Rice joked he would like the item to be permanently postpone, but did not elaborate why.
Author Blumehonored
The Monroe County Commission presented Key West author Judy Blume with an Honorary Conch certificate for her years of writing and her commitment to literature. Blume thanked the commission and told the commissioners she planned to hang the framed certificate next her husband George’s Honorary Conch certificate, which he received for starting the Tropic Cinema in Key West, she said.
Commissioner Lincoln was visibly smitten with Blume and praised the author for her work. Growing up, Lincoln would fight with her sister about the right to read her books first, she said.
“You have been a hero all my life,” said Lincoln, who referred to herself as an awkward young girl growing up in Kentucky. “Your words on those pages gave me encouragement when I needed it the most. ... You have touched so many of us.”
Blume called it an honor to receive the certificate. She took the moment to tell the commission to “support our teachers and librarians.”
“Free people need to read freely,” Blume said.
Blume is the author of children’s, young adult and adult fiction, including her best-known works are “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” and “Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing.” She was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2023.
She has also received the National Book Foundation Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters in 2004, the Library of Congress’ Living Legends Award in 2000, the E.B. White Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters in 2017, the 2018 Carl Sandburg Literary Award, and she was honored by the Authors Guild Foundation in 2020 for Distinguished Services to the Literary Community. In 2021, Yale University conferred a Doctor of Letters honorary degree to Blume and the NCAC’s Free Speech Defender Lifetime Achievement Award was given to her. Nowadays, Judy serves on the Board of the Key West Literary Seminar, and she is an advisor for the board of the Authors Guild.