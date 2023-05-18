Blume

Author Judy Blume, center, with commissioners David Rice, Michelle Lincoln, Mayor Pro Tem Holly Merrill Raschein, Mayor Craig Cates, and Jim Scholl, upon Blume being given an Honorary Conch certificate.

 Kristen Livengood/Monroe County

Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority Executive Director Greg Veliz addressed the Monroe County Commission on Wednesday, May 17, about a series of water line main breaks and the FKAA’s efforts replacing the aging main water line, which have caused traffic issues in the Upper Keys.

Monroe County seal

FKAA contractors just completed replacing 900 feet of piping under the water in the Tea Table Fill and workers are now replacing 5 miles of line from Mile Marker 79 to Mile Marker 84, according to Veliz. The FKAA is replacing the line with a 36-inch steel pipe, which portions are being placed under the southbound lanes of traffic on U.S. 1, which is causing the traffic to be diverted on the highway. Southbound traffic is being shifted to the northbound lane, and northbound traffic is shifted to the pull-over lane, but both lanes of traffic have remained open, Veliz said

tohara@keysnews.com