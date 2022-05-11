Executive Director Kerry Shelby reported to the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority Board of Directors on Tuesday that water demand in their coverage area was up to an average of about 21 million gallons per day in April, an increase from pre-pandemic times that might be indicative of a “new normal.”
“We have had a period of very high demand over the last few months,” Shelby said, referring to a set of months that are typically the busier season in the Florida Keys. “That’s continuing, we saw in April we had an average daily flow of about 21 million gallons per day. And that’s been the case for the last few months. If you recall, it wasn’t that long ago that our average flow was about 16 million gallons per day, so clearly we’re possibly at a new normal.”
Shelby said the flows have been skewed high due to high tourism in the Keys in the wake of the pandemic, but that they are starting to level out. Shelby added that “our infrastructure is holding up well,” and said they are still within the flow amounts permitted by the South Florida Water Management District.
Shelby said up until the pandemic hit, the average flow was around 16 million gallons per day.
Shelby said that as the Keys enter the summer, tourism may start to fall off somewhat, but added “I think we’re definitely, as I said, seeing a new normal because with the increased development that’s happened, post-Irma there was some new development that replaced some of the damaged properties, so I think we’ll be seeing some increased flows.”
Shelby said that pump costs are one of the biggest expenses for the FKAA, and the more water they pump, the more it will cost. He said the higher flow was “not that dramatic of an increase,” but that they have to manage fuel and electricity costs for pumping the water from the FKAA property in Florida City.
“Generally it does put a little more pressure on our infrastructure, but we haven’t seen any issues with that yet,” he said.