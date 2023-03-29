The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority board will again vote to give one of its top administrators and his spouse health benefits for life.

The board meets Wednesday, March 29, to vote on giving internal auditor Timothy Esquinaldo and his wife, Deanna, who also works for the FKAA, benefits for life. The FKAA board meets at 11 a.m. at the FKAA headquarters, 110 Kennedy Drive in Key West.

tohara@keysnews.com