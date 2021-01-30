The Florida Keys appear to be positioned well in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed $96.6 billion budget that was released this week.
The recommended budget is $4.3 billion more than last year, with $2.6 billion related to battling the COVID-19 pandemic and $6 billion for state reserves, according to the governor’s office. The state Legislature has the actual responsibility of drafting the budget, which will the governor will later sign.
DeSantis included in the budget the full $20 million annual allocation of the Florida Keys Stewardship Act, set up four years ago to bring funds to the Keys for water quality and other environmental projects.
The governor’s budget sets aside $1 billion for the next four years for a new initiative called “Resilient Florida,” which was established to address the challenges of sea level rise, intensified storm and hurricane events and localized flooding. Those are some of the biggest issues facing the Florida Keys.
The program will provide grants to state and local government entities to fund projects to adapt regionally significant assets to address the impacts of sea level rise, intensified storms and localized flooding, according to the governor’s office.
The governor’s budget also includes $423 million for affordable housing, with $20 million set aside for Florida Keys specifically. The governor also set aside $625 million for Everglades restoration, the governor’s office stated.
DeSantis’ budget provides pay raises for Florida’s teachers by including $550 million, an increase of $50 million to the budget, to continue raising the minimum K-12 teacher salary to $47,500, as well as the salaries of other instructional personnel, according to the governor’s office.
The budget includes $22.8 billion in total funding and $12.9 billion in state funding for K-12 public schools, the highest amount ever, according to the governor’s office. This amount would bring K-12 per-student funding to $8,019, exceeding the current year’s record funding by $233 per student, the budget stated.
In addition, the budget also directs $600,000 for artificial reef construction programs and $400,00 for coral reef recovery, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Republican state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, who represents the Keys, said she was “optimistic” about the budget, which she said was not as “doom-and-gloom as last year.” She said she was also optimistic about the economic projections for the state, as it is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is still a long way to go and we still have to look at the House and Senate proposals, but I am pleased and hopefully the Legislature can come up with comparable proposal and we can pass a good budget,” Rodriguez said.
The Monroe County Commission issued a news release Thursday expressing its and the Florida communities gratitude to DeSantis for what the county called “his steadfast commitment to the protection of the Florida Keys’ environment.”
“With the release of the governor’s budget today, and the inclusion of funding for water quality protection in the Florida Keys, Gov. DeSantis has taken a significant step to ensuring that the unique and fragile marine resources of the Florida Keys are protected for current and future generations,” the news release stated.
Four years ago, the state Legislature enacted the Florida Keys Stewardship Act, one-of-a-kind legislation that acknowledges the importance of protecting the Florida Keys’ unique and fragile resources including its coral reef, seagrass beds and mangroves.
Since the Stewardship Act’s inception, the Florida Keys communities have utilized the significant Stewardship Act funding from the state to implement water quality projects to protect the Keys’ natural resources. The governor’s support ensures that the goals of the Florida Keys Stewardship Act will be fulfilled, the county’s release stated.
“We look forward to working with governor’s office and the Florida Legislature to see these significant funds in the governor’s budget are included in the state’s final budget,” said Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron. “I would like to thank Gov. DeSantis for his unwavering commitment to the Florida Keys and to our precious environment and to the quality of life for our citizens and visitors.”