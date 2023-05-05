With the state legislative session wrapping up Friday, May 5, the Florida Keys fared well regarding resolving important local issues and obtaining funding for critical Keys projects and programs, with the Keys securing $27 million in state funding.

In its budget, the state Legislature has included Monroe County government’s request for $1.6 million to expand the City of Key West mooring field by 100 moorings, $6.2 million for construction of Monroe County’s new Emergency Operation Center in Marathon and the full $20 million annual allocation for the Florida Keys Stewardship Act.

