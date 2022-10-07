2022.10.07 designation debris removal

On Wednesday evening, the Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Florida was amended to include Monroe County for Category A debris removal funding.

Monroe County has been declared a Category A federal disaster zone, which means debris removal and other costly expenses tied to Hurricane Ian in the Florida Keys will be paid with federal assistance.

President Joe Biden, who toured parts of the state earlier in the day, authorized federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures (Cat B) at 100% of the total eligible costs for 30 days. Monroe County was also included for permanent work categories, which provides federal funding to repair physical damage to public facilities such as roads, public buildings, utility lines and parks and recreational facilities under the public assistance program, according to Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.

