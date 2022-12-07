Creating new worker housing will be a priority for the Florida Keys state legislative delegation, as the local state representatives have been tasked with trying to bring 80 to 90 building additional allocations for the Monroe County School District and saving at least 600 allocations an appeals court tossed out earlier this year.
The delegation, which consists of Keys state House Rep. Jim Mooney (R-Islamorada) and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez (R-Doral), held a pre-legislative session meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, with other local Keys elected officials and representatives from Keys cities to review the priorities for the local governments and non-profit groups.
The Monroe County School District has requested a bill that would bring 80 to 90 building allocations to the City of Key West for a proposed worker housing project on Trumbo Road. The school district is asking the state to exempt the units from being counted against the city’s pool of affordable BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System).
The state limits the number of BPAS and ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) units it grants to the Florida Keys because the Keys are an Area of Critical State Concern and development is limited.
The school district has begun planning developing housing on its property on Trumbo Road and has been working with a development group of the project, Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford said. The district employs 1,500 people, including 600 teachers while fully staffed, but loses about 100 employees a year, Axford said.
The request would be similar to a request Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay successfully made last state legislative session, which was approved. His project is located on Trumbo Road as well. Construction crews will break ground on that project next week, he said.
However, unlike Sheriff’s Office deputies, teachers are not required to stay during hurricanes, and they are factored into hurricane evacuation timetables, which could make such a request problematic.
Rodriguez and Mooney will also be asked to change state legislation guiding hurricane evacuation in the Keys in order to allow for 300 more state building allocations each for Islamorada and Marathon, and possibly 300 to the Monroe County government.
This summer, the 3rd District Court of Appeal overruled an administrative law judge’s decision that found the cities of Islamorada and Marathon could each have 300 new state-issued building allocations called BPAS or ROGO units. The court ruled that the amendments to the two cities’ comprehensive land-use plans maintain a hurricane evacuation clearance time for permanent residents of no more than 24 hours. The new units were to be used for housing in which the occupants agreed to leave within 48 hours of a hurricane making landfall.
The 3rd DCA ruled the new allocation of units violated state statute that set up the Area of Critical State Concern for the areas of the Keys that includes Islamorada and Marathon.
The City of Key West is not subject to the statute because it set up its own Area of Critical State Concern separate from the rest of the island chain and was allowed to keep its share of new BPAS units. County commissioners voted to seek 300 more ROGO units as well, but have held off on moving forward on a formal request until the issue is resolved in court.
Since the ruling, Keys officials have begun to discuss changing the state statute that dictates hurricane evacuation time language for Islamorada, Marathon and the county to mirror the city of Key West’s language. Then-Gov. Rick Scott and Florida Cabinet approved the new 1,200 ROGO/BPAS units and the state Department of Economic Opportunity implemented the program, so state officials may support altering the state statute, which would have to be done by a state legislator sponsoring a bill and it being passed by the Florida Legislature.
During Monday’s meeting, representatives from the environmental group Last Stand and FOLKS (Friends of the Lower Keys) and the Key Largo Federation of Homeowners voiced their objections to more state building allocations being sent to the Keys.
Federation representative Dottie Moses raised concerns about “overdevelopment,” “evacuation safety” and “destruction of the environment,” adding that traffic has already become a major issue on U.S. 1.
“When is going to stop,” Moses asked about new building allocations. “When are we going to decide we are at the limit?”
Ann Olsen, representing FOLKS, raised the issue of rapidly intensifying hurricanes and asked Mooney and Rodriguez to not do an “end run around rules that were designed to protect public safety.”
State legislators will hold interim committees from December through February, with the first day of session being March 7. The last day of 60-day session is scheduled for May 5.