Creating new worker housing will be a priority for the Florida Keys state legislative delegation, as the local state representatives have been tasked with trying to bring 80 to 90 building additional allocations for the Monroe County School District and saving at least 600 allocations an appeals court tossed out earlier this year.

Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral

The delegation, which consists of Keys state House Rep. Jim Mooney (R-Islamorada) and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez (R-Doral), held a pre-legislative session meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, with other local Keys elected officials and representatives from Keys cities to review the priorities for the local governments and non-profit groups.

