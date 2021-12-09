The state Department of Environmental Protection announced this week funding for two Key Largo neighborhood flood mitigation projects totaling more than $5 million have been included in the state’s first Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise and Resilience Plan.
Tuesday’s announcement came the day before the Monroe County Commission was scheduled to vote on creating a county-wide taxing district to help fund the cost of sea level rise projects in the Keys, which exceed $1 billion.
The Key Largo projects are located in the Twins Lakes and Stillwright Point communities and primarily consist of road elevation and associated stormwater management, according to Chief Resilience Officer Rhonda Haag. Each neighborhood is experiencing severe and persistent flooding from king tides, rain and storm surge.
Stillwright Point is arguably that hardest hit neighborhood regarding flooding and sea level rise. The neighborhood experienced extreme tidal flooding for 94 days in 2019. The Key Largo neighborhood is slated for the largest increase in roadway elevation under the project.
The Stillwright Point Flood Mitigation project is in the design/engineering phase. The total project cost for design/engineering/permitting is $2.37 million, according to Haag. The requested grant amount is $1.2 million.
Stillwright Point is a project that was developed under the county’s road elevation study. The Twin Lakes project is a part of the demonstration program, which has been underway for the past five years.
Twin Lakes Subdivision Flood Mitigation project is shovel-ready and fully designed, according to Haag. The total project cost for construction is $7.8 million. The requested state grant amount was $3.9 million.
Monroe County submitted six applications. The smaller project applications may be included in a second round of federal funding later, according to county officials, according to county officials.
“We are appreciative the two highest priority projects are listed on the state’s plan for the full amount that the county requested,” said Monroe County Legislative Director Lisa Tennyson. “This plan shows the state is taking sea level rise and resiliency very seriously.”
Tennyson addressed the Monroe County Commission on the grants at its Wednesday meeting. The grant for the projects will be funded in the next fiscal year, Tennyson told the commission.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Chief Resilience Officer Wes Brooks lauded the Statewide Flooding Resilience Plan at a press conference on Tuesday.
The plan consists of a list of projects that will enhance Florida’s efforts to protect inland waterways, coastlines, shores, and coral reefs, which are invaluable natural defenses against sea-level rise and flooding. The plan is part of Senate Bill 1954, signed by DeSantis earlier this year, which ensures a coordinated approach to Florida’s coastal and inland resilience and provides a structure for resilience that follows the best available science and data while enhancing efforts to protect inland and coastal resources that act as natural defenses against sea-level rise.
“We have done a lot to support Florida water resources and we know infrastructure for clean and strong waterways is important,” DeSantis said. “We also want to fortify infrastructure to make communities across Florida more resilient. We are a low-lying state, a storm prone state, and a flood prone state. In the last legislative session, we worked with Speaker [Chris] Sprowls, President [Wilton] Simpson, and the rest of the Legislature to address this issue in a way that will protect Florida communities and protect our economic livelihood. I am happy to propose 76 projects totaling over $270 million across the state of Florida, which will be matched by local investments as part of a three-year plan to address community identified vulnerabilities.”
County sea level rise projections estimate between 10 to 17 inches of rise by 2040, 21 to 54 inches by 2070 and 40 to 136 inches by 2120.
Roughly 80 miles of county roads, along with 8,303 homes, are among the most vulnerable to street flooding in the next 25 years, according to county estimates.
County consultants HDR Engineering are working on a plan to raise hundreds of miles of local roads vulnerable to future flooding, which would cost $1.8 billion in the coming decades.
The findings are based on the intermediate-high sea-level rise estimate from NOAA and extend to the year 2045. The consultant’s study assessed 311 miles of roadways in unincorporated Monroe and assigned scores on how vulnerable and valuable the roads are.