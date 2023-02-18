The state has awarded of more than $275 million for 75 sea-level mitigation and resilience projects statewide using already appropriated funding through the Resilient Florida program to help prepare coastal and inland communities for the adverse impacts of flooding and storm surge.
The 75 projects include three in Monroe County totaling $7.8 million in state funding. The funding includes nearly $3.6 million for road elevation resiliency and adaptation project in Conch Key, $900,00 for a Long Key living shoreline adaptation and breakwater repair project and $3.3 million Duck Key living shoreline adaptation project.
The Long Key project will create a living shoreline using such natural features as mangroves and seagrass, which not only provides resilience against storm surge but also provides habitat for local wildlife, Monroe County Chief Resilience Officer Rhonda Haag said.
The Duck Key project will be a combination natural features and man-made features, Haag said.
It will restore a breakwater damaged in Hurricane Irma and also create living shoreline around that area with seagrass and mangrove plantings, Haag said.
“These are our living shoreline demonstration projects,” Haag said. “We have not done them before but anticipate they will be successful in providing resilience to the shoreline and also enhanced wetland habitat.”
The Conch Key project is a road elevation project of a county-maintained road on Conch Key to avoid inundation of the road from future sea level rise, Haag said.
Two of these projects — the two living shoreline projects — are funded in full, according to Monroe County Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson. The third project, a roads elevation project, is funded at 50%, requiring — as was fully expected — a 50% match from the county.
County sea-level rise projections estimate between 10 to 21 inches of rise by 2040, 21 to 54 inches by 2070 and 40 to 136 inches by 2120.
The governor’s budget proposal includes $406 million for resilience to build upon the historic progress made over the past two years. The recommendation includes $350 million for the implementation of statewide resilience projects and $56 million for resilience planning and coral reef protection.
Gov. Ron DeSantis recommended the creation of the Resilient Florida Grant Program to help prepare communities for the impacts of flooding and storm surge. The Legislature answered the call by passing Senate Bill 1954 in 2021, comprehensive legislation that ensures a coordinated approach to Florida coastal and inland resilience. The targeted funding and new directives have enhanced efforts to protect our inland riparian areas, coastlines, shores, and coral reefs, which serve as invaluable natural defenses against sea level rise. In the past three years, the state has invested $1.1 billion to increase community resilience.
DeSantis created the Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection at DEP to provide funding, technical assistance and coordination among state, regional and local entities to help support Florida’s coastal communities, and he appointed the state’s first Chief Resilience Officer to coordinate the state’s resilience efforts.
CONTINUING EFFORTS
The money comes as the county and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have partnered on a Florida Keys-wide project to mitigate flooding and storm surge. In December, Congress approved authorization and initial funding of a $2.6 billion U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project in the Florida Keys to improve resiliency by reducing damage and risk from impacts of coastal storms and guard against potential damage from sea-level rise.
Federal lawmakers approved authorization for the project as part of a larger defense bill, which includes the Water Resources Development Act of 2022. Actual appropriation of funds for the project will still require future approvals by Congress.
Monroe County and the Army Corps have a pending appropriation in the 2023 omnibus bill, which is expected to soon pass in Congress, to fund nearly $1 million in planning, engineering and design for the U.S. 1 stabilization component of the project, the first component of the comprehensive resilience plan. The revetments are estimated at $16 million in total construction costs.
This congressional authorization is the culmination of five years of work by the county’s Resilience Officer, Army Corp staff and a federal legislative team. The Monroe County Commission and Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi are committed to ensuring the resilience and protection of the Florida Keys and to securing state and federal support for those efforts. “With the initial appropriation for planning and design in the budget bill, we are able to immediately begin,” said Tennyson.
The overall resilience project is estimated at $2.6 billion, with 65% of the project, $1.7 billion, funded by the federal government and 35%, $893 million, funded on a non-federal level. Non-federal funds can come from the state, county, municipalities and other non-federal entities, and residents, according to county officials. The county has been in discussion with the Florida Department of Transportation about providing the required 35% match for the U.S. 1 stabilization component.
In order to reduce coastal storm risk and damage throughout the Florida Keys, the project includes three main components: U.S. 1 shoreline stabilization, flood-proofing of government-owned “critical” infrastructure, and voluntary home elevations. The plan significantly adds to the county’s current overall efforts to promote sea-level rise and hurricane resiliency and reduce the risks of coastal storm damage.
Shoreline stabilization will occur in six different locations along the Overseas Highway identified as having risk of damage due to erosion and/or wave energy during a storm event. Six rock revetment structures are proposed, ranging in height from 4 to 10 feet, and will be designed to reduce damage to approximately 5,500 linear feet of U.S. 1 roadway by stabilizing the shoreline and reducing the risk of washout, according to the county.
The project also includes dry flood-proofing of 53 critical public infrastructure buildings identified as at-risk to damage from coastal storms. Dry flood-proofing would reduce the damage caused by storm surge so that emergency and critical services can resume more quickly after a storm event, county officials said. In the project, there would also be nonstructural measures to reduce coastal storm damage by dry flood-proofing up to 1,052 commercial structures at risk throughout the Keys.
Finally, plans also call for elevating up to 4,698 residential homes to reduce damage from storm surge flooding. Participation is voluntary for the recommended home elevation and flood-proofing measures.
COUNTY MOVES AHEAD
At the Feb. 15 Monroe County Commission meeting, Haag presented an update on this year’s resilience and water quality efforts, including canal restoration projects, breakwater repair and shoreline resilience projects, road adaptations, and municipal resilience partnerships.
This year, the county is moving forward with $5.5 million in state-funded restoration efforts to restore 12 canals to improve water quality. The canals are the top-ranked on the county’s list of 96 canals that do not meet state water quality standards. The restoration methods include culverts, injection wells, organic removal, backfilling and air curtains. Haag hosted community meetings with the homeowners in advance to inform them of the potential restoration, project benefits, and potential costs to the residents. Assessments are required to fund the long-term operations and maintenance of weed gates required in several projects. The county funds the construction costs of the projects through grants.
“This is our biggest one-year restoration list ever, so we are very excited about moving forward,” said Haag.
Duck Key is one of two breakwaters damaged during Hurricane Irma are being rebuilt to restore protection to homes from storm surges. The county received more than $3 million in federal grant funding for the breakwater repairs. One is located in Tavernier, and the other is in Rock Harbor. The restored breakwaters will provide much-needed resilience against storm surges and stop most floating sargassum seaweed from entering and clogging the canals behind the breakwaters.
The county also is moving forward with several state-funded resilience planning projects, including a resilient design for Pigeon Key and Harry Harris Park. The county is updating its Watershed Management Plan, which is required to maintain the county’s Community Rating System (CRS) rating of “3.” The lower the CRS score, the bigger the discount for home National Flood Insurance Policy discounts. Finally, the county is updating its vulnerability assessment and developing a natural resource habitat assessment.
Also, the county is well underway with its efforts to provide all five municipalities with the mobile LiDAR survey data needed for street elevation planning, Haag said. Plans are also moving forward to begin the next phase of street elevation planning for the municipalities, using the data collected during the mobile LiDAR stage. The municipalities are funding the work.
The county is also leading an effort to conduct Watershed Management Plan updates for the municipalities to help them improve their CRS scores and update their vulnerability assessments. The state’s Resilient Florida grant program is funding the resilience planning work.