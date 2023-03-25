A letter from Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority Director Greg Veliz about reducing the amount of water being pumped from the mainland to the Keys is again raising the debate abut how much development and tourism the chain of islands can handle and whether the Keys has or is in the process of reaching buildout and/or carry capacity.
Veliz issued the letter to customers on Thursday afternoon following three water main line breaks this month, which caused some to lose water pressure or have it severely reduced. The breaks closed government buildings, schools and courthouses on March 8.
Prior to COVID-19, which caused an uptick in the real estate and tourism market in the Keys, the FKAA was pumping between 19 to 21 million gallons a day of freshwater from Florida City, according to Veliz’s letter. Following COVID-19, the FKAA has been pumping 23 to 26 million gallons a day of freshwater.
“The demands on our system have continued to increase,” Veliz wrote. “We have known for some time that our transmission main that runs 130 miles from Florida City to Key West was in desperate need of replacing. ... The pipe, in its current condition, is simply not able to support the volume of water or pressure required to move it, therefore we have been forced to make reductions.
“By our third and final leak, we had exhausted our reserve supply, and that is why we were unable to supply water throughout the repair. ... Unfortunately, despite the restoration of our reserves, we do not feel confident that our pipes can continue to handle 23-26 million gallons per day, so we have limited our output to 22 million gallons per day. In order to achieve these reductions and continue to serve all of you, we have had to reduce pressure at our master taps. This is why you are seeing pressures lower than those to which you have become accustomed.”
Veliz would not say how long the reduction of water will last, but just said “indefinite.”
OTHER ISSUES
Another issue that has signaled the islands may be exceeding or are reaching carry capacity or buildout is traffic on U.S. 1. Traffic has become worse in the past 10 years, and the Monroe County government has been struggling with how to resolve the issue. Traffic and safety on U.S. 1 was cited in the county’s strategic plan as one of the biggest concerns of residents of the entire Florida Keys.
Dottie Moses of the Key Largo Federation of Homeowners, Stuart Schaffer of the Sugarloaf Shores Property Owners Association and representatives of Keys environmental groups such as Last Stand and Friends of the Lower Keys (FOLKS) regularly attend Monroe County Commission and Marathon, Key West and Islamorada governmental meetings to voice concerns, and sometimes opposition, to various transient and residential projects because the highway, wastewater systems and other infrastructure can’t handle the new development.
Members of those groups have called on local governments to not accept new building allocations from the state, because of infrastructure limitations. Their concerns about development have not stopped county commissioners and Marathon, Key West and Islamorada leaders from approving certain developments or accepting more building allocations in recent years.
Just weeks before the water main breaks occurred, state legislation was filed to change long-standing hurricane evacuation policies to allow the cities of Marathon and Islamorada and possibly the county to receive their share of roughly 1,200 new workforce housing allocations that were revoked because of lawsuits filed by members of various Keys environmental groups.
In 2018, then-Gov. Rick Scott proposed granting Monroe County and each of the Keys municipalities up to 300 new Rate of Growth Ordinance (ROGO) or Building Permit Allocation System (BPAS) units each to be used for affordable rental properties. The proposal stipulated that the occupants are required to evacuate 48 hours before a hurricane makes landfall in the Keys. Currently, residents are ordered out 24 hours before a hurricane and tourists 48 hours before a storm. The state Cabinet later approved Scott’s proposal.
Last summer, the 3rd District Court of Appeal ruled the new allocation of units violated the Florida statute that set up the development rules for Islamorada and Marathon. The court ruled the City of Key West could keep its allocation because its state-approved land-use plans were different than Marathon, Islamorada and Monroe County. Since the ruling, leaders of Islamorada and Marathon have worked with state legislators on legislation to change the hurricane evacuation policies to mirror Key West and allow for the new allocations.
“Hurricane evacuation has been the placeholder,” Schaffer said. “The infrastructure can’t handle the development.”
“We are full and at capacity, and the infrastructure can’t handle it,” Schaffer added. “The real issue is infrastructure, water and electricity.”
The level of development that has been allowed “just doesn’t make sense,” Moses said.
“Traffic is overcapacity. Our coral reef is dying. Our endangered species are declining,” Moses said. “It (level of development) is insane. We need to start back peddling.”
Monroe County Commissioner David Rice, the longest serving commissioner on that board, said the growth “occurred so gradually there was never a shock value.”
“I don’t think there is any question that we are reaching some kind of limit,” said Rice, who has lived in the Keys since 1974. “The water issue hit me as kind of a surprise. ... It has been a huge change that came on gradually. Now or soon, we have to pay the bills.”
However, telling people they can’t develop their lots could have monetary impacts to local governments as well, as there is the threat of lawsuits from private landowners who may not receive a building allocation for their property in the future, Rice said.
“There are financial consequences for stopping growth,” Rice said.
The county has a program in which it is buying private land from owners to set aside as green space and lower the financial risks from future takings lawsuits.
‘WAKE-UP CALL’
County Mayor Craig Cates said the water main breaks should serve as a “wake-up call,” but called the development issue “complex.” However, the water line breaks are not a reason to stop developing, especially much needed worker housing, but a reason to address the “infrastructure that deteriorated” and a “commitment to rebuild” the infrastructure, said Cates, who added he still supports bringing the roughly 1,200 new ROGO and BPAs units to the Keys, he said.
Replacing the Keys main water line will not be cheap, with the cost to replace the line at $6 to $10 million a mile for 130 miles, which is $780 million to $1.3 billion total, Veliz said.
“This is the most expensive place to place pipe,” Veliz said of the Keys’ hard cap rock and limestone ground.
The FKAA received $20 million from the state during the last legislative session, and the FKAA has a $5 million request in this session, Veliz said. The FKAA has also started discussions with Keys Congressman Carlos Gimenez’s office about going after federal funding, Veliz said. The FKAA, at this time, has not formally proposed to raise rates to pay for replacing the main water line, but it is “not out of the realm of possibility,” Veliz said.
In April, the FKAA will begin the Islamorada Transmission Main Replacement Project. Approximately 4 miles of the original 30-inch thick transmission main, which is 60 years old, will be replaced with a 36-inch thick cathodically protected pipe. Additionally, the mains at the Tea Table Relief and Whale Harbor bridge crossings will be installed underwater to protect them from high winds and storm surges, according to the FKAA.
Crews will begin installing the new transmission main near Mile Marker 79.5 at the south end of Islamorada and work north along U.S. 1 to just south of Whale Harbor Channel near Mile Marker 84, according to the FKAA.
When the project is complete, the FKAA plans to replace 5 miles in Plantation Key and a 2-mile segment in Windley Key. The goal would be to replace roughly 5 miles a year, Veliz said.
Veliz did not comment specifically on the buildout or development issue, but said infrastructure should play a role in the issue.
“It doesn’t have to be burdensome, but we have to take it into account,” Veliz said.