Former Florida Keys State Representative Holly Raschein has been named the new Director of Government Relations for AshBritt Environmental, the company announced this week.
Raschein, who represented the Florida Keys in the state House for eight years, will direct AshBritt’s policy objectives at the local, state and federal levels.
“I have long been a fan of the work AshBritt Environmental does in Florida and across the country,” Raschein said. “The company’s track record in environmental services and disaster recovery is unparalleled in the industry, and I look forward to working alongside this talented leadership team.”
Raschein, a well-known, deeply experienced and highly regarded leader in Florida, joins a company known as a leader in disaster response.
“AshBritt Environmental is excited to welcome a leader of Holly’s caliber and expertise to the AshBritt team,” said CEO Brittany Perkins Castillo. “Holly’s leadership, including during Hurricane Irma, commitment to community members, and her passion for protecting and preserving the environment aligns with our company’s mission to help communities recover after a disaster. With Holly’s knowledge and impressive government experience, tremendous opportunity lies ahead.”
Raschein was elected to the Florida House in 2012, representing a district that covers the Florida Keys and parts of south Miami-Dade County. She left the Legislature this year due to term limits. During her tenure, she made environmental issues a priority and championed legislation to protect Florida’s fragile ecosystem and precious natural resources.
Among Raschein’s service on several key committees, Raschein served as Chair of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriation Subcommittee and Chair of the House Natural Resources and Public Lands Subcommittee. In 2017, Raschein personally coordinated state and local emergency response, cleanup and restoration in the wake of Hurricane Irma, which made landfall in the Florida Keys as a destructive Category 4 storm.
Raschein earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Florida State University, the first member of her family to go to college. She earned a master’s degree in Public Administration from Florida International University in Miami.
Now in its 28th year, AshBritt is a national turnkey rapid-response disaster recovery, logistics and environmental services contractor and has conducted more than 400 disaster response missions and 30 special environmental projects, successfully serving more than 600 clients. AshBritt has led recovery efforts following 60 federally declared disasters across 20 states.