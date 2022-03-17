Among the eight village manager candidates municipal recruiting consultant Colin Baenziger has provided to the Islamorada Village Council, at least one claims “institutional knowledge” as a past Islamorada mayor and councilman.
Ted Blackburn is seeking to return to Islamorada from his current home in Osprey, Florida.
“I miss Islamorada and would love to come back to serve the council and the amazing and feisty citizens as village manager,” he wrote in his cover letter.
Blackburn served on the council from 2010 to 2014, including one year as honorary mayor. He also served on the village’s Local Planning Agency.
Baenziger’s firm was hired last year to interview and recommend candidates to fill the vacancy left by the departure of former Village Manager Seth Lawless. He was brought back again after the quick turnover of Greg Oravec, who resigned less than seven months as village manager.
Oravec was earning $169,500 annually with a $2,000-per-month housing allowance and other benefits. He also received a $13,500 relocation stipend.
The council decided in January to advertise the management salary range between $150,000 to $200,000 with health, dental, vision, life and pension benefits.
Candidate Matthew J. Garside, retired U.S. Navy commander, would be relocating from Poland, Maine, where he serves as town manager. His move to Islamorada would coincide with his son entering the University of Florida in Gainesville.
He wrote that Poland is a town with a population of 6,000 that swells to 12,000 during the summer months.
This is the second time that Fernandina Beach resident Julian Jackson has made the semifinalist list. He originally sought to fill the Islamorada manager position last year.
New Port Richey resident Don Rosenthal’s career includes more than 20 years of successful stewardship of communities, ranging from rural areas with 50,000 residents to fast-growing metropolitan areas with more than 550,000 residents.
“Every city and county I have served has offered unique challenges, yet the fundamental objectives are always the same — to create or improve an efficient staff that is fiscally responsible and delivering services that contribute to a thriving community,” he wrote in his cover letter.
Lee Staab, who has more than 27 years of military experience, is looking to move from Colorado where he has lived since 2006 with his wife. He served as the Grand County manager in Colorado before becoming president of the Rocky Mountain Fisher House Foundation, which provides cost-free housing for family members of military personnel receiving long-term treatment at military and veteran hospitals.
David Williams from Framingham, Massachusetts, claims more than 15 years of municipal administrative experience. He has spent the last nine years as the top administrator with the Town of Sherborn.
The major issues facing Sherborn are controlling development, providing affordable housing, maintaining open space, and managing environmental sensitivities and challenges, according to his application.
Thomas Yates, mayor of the City of Twinsburg, Ohio, is looking to relocate to Islamorada. In his application, he listed the top issues Islamorada faces, including a redevelopment path for The Fills, affordable housing, job attraction and retention, BPAS or building permits, and the high value of vacant land as it relates to takings claims and constitutional property right issues.
Candidate Joseph Kerby is looking to trade rainy winters for sunny Islamorada. He’s presently the county administrator for Benton County, Oregon. In addition to his professional interest in Islamorada, he’s an avid scuba diver and sailor.
The Village Council will review the applications and potentially identify its top five candidates at the March 31 meeting.
Councilman Mark Gregg said, “I’d like to precede the discussion of what the process is. The rules of the road kind of thing. It’s going to take some time to make some calls and do some research. If we need more time in three weeks, we can always ask.”
According to Baenziger, there were three or four local candidates WHO did not qualify for the position. Mayor Pete Bacheler has asked for the names from Baenziger.