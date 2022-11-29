Former Monroe County Commissioner Sylvia Murphy, 86, died Saturday morning.
Murphy served four terms as a county commissioner starting in 2004. Murphy came to the Florida Keys at the age of 18 to work for a treasure salver, translating ships logs from the Spanish archives, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
Murphy married and raised children and grandchildren in Tavernier. She worked as an EMT with Monroe County Fire Rescue before retiring in 2004 and becoming a county commissioner. She served as a county commissioner from 2006 to November 2020.
“I loved the old gal,” said Monroe County Commissioner David Rice, who served with Murphy on the commission for several years. “It kinda came as a surprise. I thought she would outlive us all. We’re going to miss her. She stayed just as active after she left the commission as she did when she was on the commission. She loved it, and we loved her.”
Current Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates said Murphy “had a huge impact on Monroe County for many years.”
“She was loved and respected throughout the Florida Keys, and she will be missed,” Cates said.
Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi called her “strong independent woman.”
“She was amazing,” Gastesi said. “She was historic, yet progressive. She was awesome. She understood the history and the future of the Keys. She had a unique perspective.”
Murphy was very well respected by county employees.
“I’m going to miss her,” Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson said. “She loved them, and staff loved her. We will all miss her.”
In October 2019, Murphy announced she would not seek a fifth term as commissioner. She had been battling cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy at the time.
In late 2021, the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution acknowledging Murphy’s 14 years of service provided to the citizens of Monroe County.
The resolution also proclaims Murphy as Mayor Emeritus and Goodwill Ambassador for the Florida Keys.
Murphy was born and raised in Watertown, Massachusetts and, upon coming to the Keys, began working for treasure salver Art McKee.
Throughout her years in the Upper Keys, she was a member of the Tavernier Fire and Ambulance Department and was a paid county emergency medical technician for 10 years.
She also was chair of the Monroe County Human Services Advisory Board and served for nine years on the Upper Keys Health Care Taxing District — known as the trauma board.
Murphy also served as president of the Tavernier Community Association and was a major player in the four-year Livable CommuniKeys process in her community.