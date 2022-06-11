In a state as deeply polarized as Florida, it would stand to reason that a politician as bombastic as Ron DeSantis could easily rise to the governorship, riding on issues that touch a nerve with many Floridians. Issues like masks and vaccine mandates, perceived wokeness in schools and taxes; and mixing in a few easy wins for both sides like devoting money toward Everglades restoration.
Polls have shown that DeSantis’ governing strategy, perhaps considered somewhat radical in years past, is popular with his base. But the Republican defeated Democrat Andrew Gillum by only the narrowest of margins in 2018, separated by about 30,000 votes. DeSantis’ approval rating was in the mid-50s in April, polls showed, and Florida has not elected a Democrat to the governorship since Lawton Chiles in 1991. Despite that, a number of challengers have entered the race from the left side of the isle, and believe they stand a fighting chance against the man who is presumed to be a possible Republican nominee for president in 2024.
Nikki Fried is one of those challengers who believes now is the time when a Democrat could make it back to the Governor’s Mansion. Fried is currently Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the only Democrat in the governor’s cabinet. During the weekend, Fried paid a visit to Key West to participate in the Pride Parade. A native of Miami, she said she’s been a frequent visitor to the Keys for most of her life, visiting “almost every weekend” as a child.
“This is home to me in so many ways,” she said.
Fried, whose last name is pronounced “freed,” points out that she is the first Democrat to win a state-wide race since Florida’s voters gave the state’s electoral votes to president Barack Obama in 2012.
Still, the state appears to be trending red, so why is this governor’s race any different?
“Well, one, I’m a different Democrat. I’m a different type of Democrat,” Fried told The Key West Citizen. “My mom is a diehard Democrat, my dad is a diehard Republican. I was brought up in a household where you learn to talk to both sides and come up with resolutions to move our state forward … and so why this is different is because the people of our state are recognizing that (the last) 28 years hasn’t moved our state in the right direction.”
Fried said that Florida is 49th in the nation in education funding, last in healthcare funding, there are buildings collapsing (in reference to the 2021 collapse of a condo building in Surfside), and the ailing natural environment is not a priority.
MESSAGING PROBLEM
Along with the rest of the state, the Florida Keys have moved steadily toward the GOP. Once considered a stronghold for Democrats, the Keys are decisively Republican now. Asked what could have led to that, and if Democrats were missing the mark on reaching Keys voters, Fried said she believes there’s a problem with messaging in general within her party.
“I think that the Democrats, we know that we’re right on policy and I say this because we have empirical evidence for that,” Fried said. “For the last 28 years that we’ve been electing Republicans as governor, we’ve also been supporting constitutional amendments that are progressive. Everything from medical marijuana to using (documentary) stamps for environmental issues to class size to restoration of civil rights to $15 minimum wage, which are all progressive issues. So the people are with us but unfortunately we are so caught into being right on issues that we have no longer been talking to not just Democrats but we’ve got to be talking to independents and to Republicans and Democrats have missed the ball for the last 28 years on these types of issues and how to message correctly to the people.”
In modern Florida politics, an issue that only impacts one locality can serve as a proxy battle for a larger culture war. Such is the case with one such local fight over cruise ships.
When the state Legislature passed preemption laws in 2020 overruling a voter-passed referendum to put regulations on the size of ships and number of people who could disembark within the city, Fried said she was “absolutely disgusted watching what the Legislature and the governor did reversing the will of the people in the Keys.”
Republicans argued that the cruise ship referendum was unconstitutional to begin with, and infringed on the rights of private business, due to a development agreement between the city and Pier B that dates to the early 1990s. Asked of her thoughts on this, Fried said the people of Key West knew the economic risks that the regulations posed to the city, but voted to pass them anyway.
“At the end of the day, it’s about choice and making sure that the people have their rights intact and that they’re making an economic decision,” Fried said. “They know that if they chose to keep the cruise ships offshore that it could potentially be a loss of economics for the community, but they chose to do that and we’ve got to respect the rights of the people of the community.”
The cruise ship preemption is just one of many passed by the Florida Legislature that tie the hands of local leaders on a number of issues.
Fried said there are a number of other preemptions she would look to dismantle as governor, including one passed in the most recent legislative session that allows businesses to sue local governments if regulations cut into their profits by more than 15%.
“If you can’t even allow your local elected (officials) to do what’s right for their own communities, then why have local government?” Fried said. “That’s the goal of the Republicans today is to take that power and give it all to Tallahassee.”
Another issue that Fried sees impacting Florida is general affordability, she said. Particularly in the Keys, Florida’s most expensive county to live in, housing prices have skyrocketed for years, and accelerated in the wake of the pandemic, causing widespread staffing shortages at nearly every business.
Fried said Florida has passed California and New York in terms of lack of affordability, two states that have historically been associated with high rents. Fried said this is partly because “we have been so focused on bringing people to our state” and incentivizing bringing large corporations to Florida, whereas she believes the goal should have been creating high-paying jobs for the people who already lived here. The technology sector is one she points to that has, as of late, flooded to Miami and other business hubs in the state, but does not do much to create jobs for the people already here. Those high-paid workers begin to buy up the housing, driving up the costs for everyone else whose salaries do not rise.
Asked what job sectors could be expanded to help Florida’s middle class, Fried said a legal cannabis industry would be beneficial, as well as re-expanding the film industry. She said South Florida once hosted a much more robust film industry, but Republicans saw it as “corporate welfare” and dismantled the incentives for it.
DEEP DIVISIONS
In an interview with the Key West Citizen just hours before she participated in the city’s Pride Parade, Fried remarked on a highly controversial bill passed in the most recent legislative session that bans classroom discussion of sexuality in grades K-3. Its Republican sponsors have said it is an anti-grooming bill, but detractors have labeled it the “Don’t Say Gay” law, and say it could harm LGBTQ youth. Fried described the issue as deeply personal.
“I have been one of the largest gay-straight allies that you will ever see in the state of Florida,” she said. “My activism on this issue started in high school. My step brother came out to me when we were in high school so this is personal, this is family. What’s happened in our state and our country is you have put laws in place that make people in the gay community feel like ‘maybe we’re not welcome, maybe there’s something wrong with me. Instead of creating an environment that is open and having conversations and making people feel welcomed, we’re doing just the opposite.”
Fried said DeSantis has several times vetoed bills to send money to LGBTQ mental health. She said the state should be focused more on dismantling stereotypes, and educating students on ideological differences.
“That’s what should be taught in our schools, how to accept people, regardless of their differences,” she said.
The teaching of LGBTQ issues is just one of the social divisions that have lit up recent meetings of the Monroe County School Board, much like many other small town school boards across the country in the last year and a half. Longtime board member Andy Griffiths indicated to The Citizen last month that there appears to be a disconnect between what is actually being taught and what some believe is being taught in the Florida Keys.
According to Fried, these deep cultural divisions are sowed intentionally by politicians who will benefit from it.
“What’s happened in our state and across the country with these culture wars is you’re drawing lines in the sand and you’re showing the youth that we don’t have to talk to each other, we should just be yelling at each other,” she said.
DeSantis, for his part, has sprung on education as an area to fire up his base, insisting, at times without evidence, that students around the state are being fed what he perceives to be a leftist agenda.
“If there are issues, let’s sit down and talk about it,” Fried said. “Let’s say ‘OK, do you have specific examples of where this may have come into a classroom?’ And the answer is they don’t. They want to just cop in these metaphorical tones and not really resolve issues and make sure that everybody is getting a robust education.”
On the environment, DeSantis campaigned hard on the issue of the Everglades, and as governor has diverted money into its restoration. He has also put resources toward resilience projects for communities that are vulnerable to rising seas, of which there are many in the most coastal state in the contiguous U.S. However, DeSantis has been criticized for not moving Florida away from fossil fuels.
Fried pointed out that when Tampa Electric Co. came to the Florida cabinet in 2020 asking to expand a refinery, she was the lone “no” vote, saying the state should not be pouring more investment into fossil fuels. As agriculture commissioner, Fried said she has put forth bills and a plan to wean the state off fossil fuels completely by 2050.
However, in her current job “I only have the power to create goals, I have no power today to actually enforce them, which is also why I’m running for governor,” she said.
SOCIAL MEDIA
In a style that has become commonplace for politicians on both sides of the isle, Fried is especially active on Twitter and other social media, frequently posting about timely issues in a certain tone of voice that reaches younger demographics. Even just minutes before arriving to be interviewed by The Citizen, Fried tweeted “Imagine Florida with a good governor.”
DeSantis, and many others in Florida, utilize the same platform. The governor frequently makes his way into trending topics on Twitter.
Those platforms have been criticized by some for the amount of control they have over the country’s discourse and mental autonomy. Fried acknowledged that social media is partly what fueled the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
The human brain’s interactions with these technologies are still not intricately understood, but Fried said that their algorithms can create a bubble effect where people are only fed their preconceived ideology. Because of that, leaders have a responsibility when messaging with social media, she said.
“It’s important for people like me, who are on social media all the time, and people do follow my messaging, that I’m not radicalizing my message either,” Fried said. “Because that’s irresponsible. Unfortunately there’s extremes on both sides. They use these new social media to reinforce their message but to radicalize that message too.”
At the same time, Fried has seen the same platforms used in a positive sense. She said she was with gun-control activist David Hogg on Friday, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland massacre.
“These kids, after what they saw in their own schools, were able to use social media to create a movement,” Fried said. “So it can be done for good if done in the right way.”
Fried’s shot at becoming governor is somewhat difficult to gauge at this time, as polls are not conducted as frequently as after the primary. A poll on the Democratic primary for Florida governor conducted in February by University of North Florida gave Charlie Crist an edge over Fried.
Crist, who served previously as a Republican governor of Florida before changing parties, is currently a member of the House of Representatives serving Florida’s 13th district. The same poll, though early, gave DeSantis a 23-point edge over Fried in February, and a 21-point advantage over Crist.
The primary will be held in August and the general election in November.