A somewhat hastily arranged town hall meeting, spearheaded by Marathon City Councilman John Bartus, took place earlier this week at the City Council chambers, with business leaders expressing anger and frustration about the very complex issues of affordable housing, vacation rentals and, most troubling, the lack of workers at their businesses.
Present from the city for the “Local Business Roundtable Discussion” were Bartus, Mayor Luis Gonzalez, Vice Mayor Mark Senmartin and City Manager George Garrett. Council members Dan Zieg and Steve Cook were absent. The goal of the meeting was to conduct an open forum among community leaders and business owners concerning the rising cost of living and affordable housing in Marathon.
The three primary topics of affordable housing, vacation rentals, and the lack of workers interconnected throughout the almost three-hour session. Vacation rentals, which some feel contribute to the lack of housing for locals, was first on the agenda. City Attorney Steve Williams outlined that the city can do virtually nothing to amend current vacation rental statutes, since the state preempted any local decision-making changes 10 years ago. He stated that if the city tried to revise local vacation rental laws, the state could legally take the current ordinance away altogether, which could lead to new, more restrictive and problematic ordinances for the city.
Bartus said there were 750 vacation rental homes licensed in Marathon with the ordinance stipulating a seven-day minimum rental, even though instances have been spotted on social media where some owners are skirting the seven-day requirement through Airbnb and VRBO. Attendees offered up several ideas, some which Williams cautioned were not legally feasible, like redirecting a portion of Monroe County bed tax revenue to the city, or increasing property taxes on vacation rental homes. Increasing licensing fees was one viable option the council promised to explore.
Pete Demaras, owner of Herbie’s Bar and Chowder House in Marathon, said flatly, “we have an employee issue.” He questioned whether his restaurant would be forced to “charge $35 for a hamburger” if the situation of attracting and retaining employees didn’t improve.
Larry Smorgala, owner of Florida Keys Air Conditioning, lamented how he has gone from 21 employees to 12 —despite paying technicians upwards of $35 per hour —because his employees couldn’t afford housing and left the Keys. He also said he has such a work backlog that installing a new A/C unit now — in the heat of the summer — could take up to two months to complete because of inadequate staffing. This sustained impact is hurting his business and customers to the point he is unsure how he’ll continue to operate.
Affordable housing was an equally hot topic. Christine Todd-Young, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity for the Middle Keys shared that Cape Cod, Massachusetts, had experienced similar housing and employee challenges and instituted a business incentive program which was successful. The council agreed to research that program.
Other suggestions included a local first-time homebuyer incentive program, although council members cautioned that a limited number of building permits were available.
Senmartin suggested stipulating that any new housing permits be limited to rentals in the $800-$1,200 monthly cost range. Fractional units were also discussed, but density limitations the county has in place for evacuation purposes may derail that option.
Many business owners looked to the council to exert pressure on county and state officials for support. Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron and County Commissioner Mike Forster were in attendance. Many felt that since the Keys tourism industry is largely dependent on small-business owners succeeding and supporting visitors, the Tourist Development Council should be pressured to assist as well.
Smorgala made an impassioned plea for the council to understand that the worker population in the “trades” (plumbers, electricians, boat mechanics, HVAC) was reaching a critical state and that if these businesses can’t survive, it could result in a severe domino effect on residents and businesses. He insisted, though, that the meeting “ended positively, even though we had a rocky start”, and that really strong ideas emanated from the community exchange.
A follow-up meeting was discussed for later in the year, with the hope that state representatives attend and get a stronger sense of these local business challenges.