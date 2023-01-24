The Monroe County Commission last week ratified the state officials appointment of Carla Fry as the new administrator for the local offices of the Florida Department of Health.
Fry has been the director of nursing for the local offices of the Health Department since January 2022. Fry takes over for Bob Eadie, who will retire as of March 31, he said.
Fry, a former U.S. Army medic and sergeant, was the director of Nursing and Health Sciences programs at The College of the Florida Keys. Prior to working at CFK, Fry led an accomplished military career that morphed into healthcare and education professions.
After graduating from her Canton, Ohio, high school one year early, she enlisted in the Army as a medic and was soon stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado. Fry developed a broad set of skills beyond her primary duties as a medic. They ranged from mechanics to making eyeglasses to field sanitation testing. Her work earned her an Expert Field Medical Badge.
Fry’s high test scores resulted in a seat at the prestigious West Point Preparatory School. After her time at West Point, she transferred to Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, New York, where she worked in their health clinic during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. During her time in New York, she helped open a new pediatric hospital for which she earned an U.S. Army commendation medal.
Eadie led the local offices through some of its most difficult years. In addition to overseeing the offices during the COVID-19 pandemic, Eadie handled several outbreaks of the tropical disease dengue fever in the Keys ad Zika.
Eadie first started with the Health Department in Tallahassee in 2005, working as the deputy secretary of health for entire department statewide. He came to the Keys in 2007 to serve as the administrator for the Florida Keys offices.
Fry thanked Eadie for his service at the Health Department and called him an “amazing mentor,” who prepared her well, she said.
“The direction we are going in is an amazing one,” Fry said. “We have hired some really wonderful people and we are back at full staff.”
Fry plans to continue doing community outreach and working on various disease testing programs, she said.
“It’s nice to wake up every morning and can’t wait to go to work,” she said.
The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County has selected Mark Roby as its new director of nursing.
“We are so excited to welcome Dr. Mark Roby to the Monroe County Department of Health,” Fry said. “Mark brings a wealth of experience in executive leadership and nursing to the position. He will be a terrific asset as we continue to enhance public health services throughout the county.”
Mark Roby started his nursing career more than 25 years ago as a cardiac telemetry nurse after graduating with a bachelor of science in nursing from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. Roby also holds a bachelor of science degree in Psychology from Virginia Tech, an MBA in Human Resource management from the University of Phoenix, an MSN in nursing education from the University of South Florida, and a Doctorate of nursing practice from Capella University.
Throughout his career, Roby has served as a nurse manager and educator in a variety of settings, most recently serving as Dean of Sciences and Nursing at The College of the Florida Keys.